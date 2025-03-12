Introducing Marey, the Most Powerful AI Video Model Trained Exclusively on Clean Data

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moonvalley, a leading imagination research company building state-of-the-art generative AI models and tools, today launched the first clean foundational artificial intelligence (AI) video model for Hollywood studios, select filmmakers, and enterprise partners. Named “Marey” after early cinema trailblazer Étienne-Jules Marey, this innovative AI video model is designed to bring unparalleled power and control to film and media production, while distinguishing itself by relying exclusively on ethically sourced data owned and licensed by the company.

The Marey model is also one of the largest AI video models ever built and is the result of a year-long collaboration between Moonvalley and Asteria, an artist-led generative AI film and animation studio. Built for the exact specifications and tastes of visionary filmmakers and studios, Marey ushers in a new era of GenAI video built to empower—not replace—the creative forces behind modern motion pictures.

“We’re proving it’s possible to train AI models without brazenly stealing creative work from the creators—the cinematographers, visual artists, creators, and creative producers—whose voices we aim to uplift with our technology,” said Naeem Talukdar, Co-Founder and CEO at Moonvalley. “At Moonvalley, we’re setting a new standard for generative AI to deliver industry-leading AI capabilities while ensuring that the voices and rights of creatives are not lost as this technology and industry evolve.”

With Marey, Moonvalley’s goal is to increase access to visual creativity for filmmakers globally—radically reducing the cost of production for artists with visionary ideas. This capability will enable and empower filmmakers around the world and as well provide a legal and usable model across the industry. It will similarly fuel innovation in global advertising, enabling major brands to explore cinematic-quality storytelling that was previously limited by traditional production costs, timelines, and legal concerns. Key features include:

The First Fully Clean AI Model : Marey is 100% trained on owned or fully licensed source data. As a clean model, Marey will allow Hollywood and enterprise brands to harness generative AI’s transformative potential without the ethical or legal complications that come with other AI models built using scraped content taken without creator consent or payment.

Marey is 100% trained on owned or fully licensed source data. As a clean model, Marey will allow Hollywood and enterprise brands to harness generative AI’s transformative potential without the ethical or legal complications that come with other AI models built using scraped content taken without creator consent or payment. Camera Control: Built for the needs of filmmakers, Marey will offer camera control for video generations. Moonvalley’s goal is to build controls that will enable filmmakers to control generative videography as they would a physical camera.

Built for the needs of filmmakers, Marey will offer camera control for video generations. Moonvalley’s goal is to build controls that will enable filmmakers to control generative videography as they would a physical camera. Motion Control : Marey enables nuanced control over in-scene movements, such as controlling the movement of an individual checkers piece, or animating the exact breeze blowing through a person’s hair.

Marey enables nuanced control over in-scene movements, such as controlling the movement of an individual checkers piece, or animating the exact breeze blowing through a person’s hair. Native HD & Multi-Aspect Generation: Marey can natively generate HD video, offering fully detailed imagery without the artifacting common to all other video AI models that upscale lower-resolution generations.

“Technology has always been the driving force behind the evolution of cinema. AI is the most powerful technological change in our lifetime, and we are building a model and tools for filmmakers to be able to create work that until now only studios could afford to make,” said Bryn Mooser, CEO and Co-Founder at Asteria. “Marey also provides a legal, ethical and safe solution for studios and brands to be able to use AI without worry of the complications that come from other models trained on scraped data.”

Moonvalley has assembled the world’s foremost data scientists and AI technologists from DeepMind, Google, Meta, OpenAI and Microsoft. With an elite team of product and UX design experts, Moonvalley has developed novel tools that will integrate seamlessly into the filmmaking and the advertisement creation process. The launch of the Marey model is underscored by Moonvalley’s recent $70 million seed round led by Bessemer Ventures Partners, Khosla Ventures, and General Catalyst. Lead investors Hemant Taneja, Samir Kaul, and Byron Deeter have joined Moonvalley’s board of directors.

“We’re on the verge of a significant industry shift with the advancement of this technology,” said Hemant Taneja, CEO and Managing Director of General Catalyst. “Hollywood has already begun adopting AI within its biggest projects. Marey will allow scaled adoption of AI videography with fewer legal hurdles and more confidence that the artists are considered and regarded throughout.”

ABOUT MOONVALLEY

Moonvalley is a cutting edge AI research company building the next-generation of models and tools for visionary creatives. Bringing together innovators at the forefront of a visual AI from DeepMind, Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, and more, Moonvalley is built on a mission to fundamentally solve visual intelligence in a more ethical way. Moonvalley partners with film studios and brands to produce phenomenal generative videos while respecting the rights of artists and creatives – driven by their commitment to professional-grade quality, integrity, and respect for creators.

ABOUT ASTERIA

Asteria is an artist-led generative AI film and animation studio powered by the first clean and ethical AI model. Founded by two time Oscar nominee Bryn Mooser, Asteria also owns the documentary studio XTR and also houses the streaming platform and FAST channel, DOCUMENTARY+, which reaches over 120 million American households.