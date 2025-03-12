Menlo Security and Google Chrome Enterprise Simplify Enterprise Zero Trust Access for Managed and Unmanaged Devices and Users

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Menlo Security, the pioneer of browser security, and Google have expanded their partnership to simplify Zero Trust Access for enterprises that need to support both managed and unmanaged devices. This collaboration empowers organizations to provide secure access to enterprise applications for managed devices, bring your own device (BYOD) users, and contractors using their own devices, all through their existing Google Chrome Enterprise browser.

By leveraging Menlo Security Secure Application Access (SAA), businesses eliminate the need to deploy multiple heavy clients or replacement browsers while significantly enhancing their security posture. The Menlo Secure Cloud Browser creates a physical separation between the user’s device and the corporate application, preventing web-borne threats like malware and phishing from ever reaching endpoints. With Chrome Enterprise's existing security and management complementing Menlo's air-gapped protection, businesses gain a comprehensive, defense-in-depth solution. The familiar Chrome experience remains unchanged, ensuring smooth adoption with minimal impact on user productivity.

Enterprises recognize that legacy remote access solutions fall short in meeting the needs of supporting both managed and unmanaged users and devices. Unmanaged users do not wish to install heavy clients designed for managed use, such as VPN or ZTNA clients. In the case of contractors or consultants who service multiple customers, it’s just not possible or practical to install multiple clients.

“The modern workplace exists wherever an employee opens their device, and that workspace is increasingly within the browser itself,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, Menlo Security CEO. “Recognizing this shift, we've partnered with Google to integrate Menlo Security Secure Application Access with Chrome Enterprise to deliver a seamless ZTNA experience that's as flexible and adaptable as today's hybrid workforce. This empowers organizations with easy-to-use controls, works across any device, and deploys quickly to secure access to apps and data. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in browser security, making work safer and more productive for everyone.”

Menlo Security Secure Application Access, through its integration with Chrome Enterprise, validates endpoint security posture on both managed and unmanaged devices without the need to install any client software. Together, Menlo Security and Chrome Enterprise improve upon legacy clientless ZTNA solutions, ensuring corporate data is only accessed through secure, compliant endpoints. Working with Google Cloud extends the reach of the Menlo Secure Enterprise Browsing Solution to close a significant gap in browser security for both managed desktops and unmanaged devices. The new capabilities and the broad collaboration between Menlo and Google increases safety while adding simplicity to the adoption of a security-by-design architecture and enforcing zero-trust principles.

“The modern threat landscape demands a more adaptive approach to security,” added Kiran Nair, Product Manager, Google Chrome Enterprise. “That's why Chrome Enterprise and Menlo Security have teamed up to deliver an agentless solution that responds in real-time to user and device risk. This joint solution allows enterprises to extend the Chrome Enterprise in-browser security controls with the Menlo browser security suite. By intelligently routing traffic through additional layers of protection based on posture signals, we're ensuring that sensitive data remains secure, no matter where your users are working."

Many enterprises have adopted modern applications that are SaaS/cloud delivered and accessed via a browser, enabling browsers, notably Google Chrome Enterprise, to be used as the Zero Trust endpoint. Paired with Menlo Security Secure Application Access, a cloud-delivered, browser-based zero trust access solution, Chrome Enterprise gives enterprises:

- Easy to use admin controls and a familiar user experience

- Flexibility across multiple devices and device types

- Fast to deploy access for secure access to applications and data

The Menlo Secure Enterprise Browsing solution is available now in Google Marketplace: https://cloud.google.com/solutions/menlo-security. To learn more about the Menlo Security and Google partnership, see the joint solution brief.

