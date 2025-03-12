Topcon Agriculture Announces TAP FEED Integration with Connecterra

Topcon Agriculture announces the integration of its TAP FEED API with Connecterra. By allowing seamless data exchange between Topcon’s TAP FEED management system and Connecterra’s platform, the integration enables dairy farmers to access more comprehensive insights for improved decision-making. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Topcon Agriculture announces the integration of its TAP FEED API with Connecterra. By allowing seamless data exchange between Topcon’s TAP FEED management system and Connecterra’s platform, the integration enables dairy farmers to access more comprehensive insights for improved decision-making. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Agriculture announces the integration of its TAP FEED API with Connecterra. The company has signed an agreement with Connecterra to provide dairy farmers and agricultural professionals with enhanced data integration and analysis capabilities.

The new API demonstrates Topcon’s commitment to an open, collaborative approach in the agricultural technology sector. By allowing seamless data exchange between Topcon’s TAP FEED management system and Connecterra’s platform, the integration enables dairy farmers to access more comprehensive insights for improved decision-making.

“The API represents a crucial step towards creating a more interconnected agricultural technology,” said Mike Garbe, sales manager for feeding technology at Topcon Agriculture. “The integration offers significant advantages for dairy professionals. Farmers can now combine feeding data from TAP FEED with other data sources through Connecterra’s platform, supporting more strategic operational choices and reducing manual data entry. The technology provides real-time insights that can help improve overall operational efficiency.”

“We are thrilled to integrate TAP into our Connecterra Platform, enhancing efficiency and providing deeper insights for farmers and nutritionists,” said Julie Larson of Connecterra. “With TAP, ration changes are automatically added to the Farm Timeline, enabling the Impact Tracker to deliver real-time analysis on key performance indicators (KPIs) such as DMI, daily milk weights, total solids, ruminating time, and ECM. This level of automation and intelligence empowers users to make data-driven decisions with confidence, optimizing herd health and productivity like never before.”

Garbe said, “Additionally, Topcon recently joined the International Committee for Animal Recording (ICAR) in its work to create a new standard for group feeding data, which had been a missing link in the industry. ICAR is a global provider of a universal language for easy data exchange between different software companies in the livestock market, and the new standard specific to group feeding represents an incredible opportunity. While TAP FEED can provide profitability improvements for livestock farmers, third-party companies can now also easily leverage TAP FEED data to improve their services towards the farmer as well.”

For more information on Topcon Agriculture, visit topconpositioning.com/solutions/agriculture.

About Connecterra

It's been 10 years now since Connecterra set out on a mission to empower farmers to increase their productivity while reducing the impact of farming on the planet. At the heart of our mission is the belief that data should be both accessible and actionable for decision-makers across the dairy industry. Our flagship solution, the Connecterra Platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform high-quality data into intuitive charts, actionable insights, and concise summaries—all delivered through our user-friendly app. Each insight empowers our customers to drive greater efficiency, boost productivity, and advance sustainability in their operations. Learn more at connecterra.ai, LinkedIn, Facebook.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an industry-leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of precision measurement and workflow solutions for the global construction, geospatial and agriculture markets. Topcon Positioning Systems is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. (topconpositioning.com, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram). Its European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Topcon Corporation (topcon.com), founded in 1932, is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (7732). Topcon Agriculture: (LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram)