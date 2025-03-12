Walker & Dunlop Secures $176 Million Credit Facility for Diversified Single-Family Rental Portfolio across Atlanta

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged a $176 million credit facility for seven single-family rental communities located across various neighborhoods within the Atlanta, Georgia MSA.

The Walker & Dunlop New York Capital Markets team, led by Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Michael Ianno, Jackson Irwin, and Christopher de Raet, arranged the financing on behalf of institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Brookfield Asset Management’s Real Estate Credit group provided the financing.

The Walker & Dunlop Atlanta Investment sales team, led by Brooks Battle, previously arranged the transaction for institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2021.

The portfolio consists of 709 homes totaling 1.4 million rentable square feet across seven different communities, all situated within a 30- to 55-mile drive from Atlanta’s central business district. Located in Atlanta’s most sought-after suburbs, including McDonough, Loganville, Cartersville, Hoschton, Dallas, and Jefferson, the portfolio features a mix of 3-, 4-, and 5-bedroom homes with a variety of attractive amenities and best-in-class finishes.

“ The demand for single-family rental product, specifically in Atlanta’s surrounding suburbs, has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by a combination of population influx, job creation, and a strong local economy,” said Jonathan Schwartz, senior managing director and co-head of New York Capital Markets. “ We are pleased to be a part of this project, which will serve as the springboard for further single-family-rental development by this best-in-class partnership.”

In 2024, Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets group sourced capital for transactions totaling over $16 billion from non-Agency capital providers. This vast experience has made them a top adviser on all asset classes for many of the industry’s top developers, owners, and operators. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop’s broad financing options, visit our website.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield’s heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

Brookfield Credit manages approximately $317 billion of assets globally, focused on a broad range of private credit investment strategies, including infrastructure and renewable credit, real estate, asset backed, and corporate credit. Return profiles span investment grade, sub-investment grade, and opportunistic. The business combines Brookfield’s substantial credit history with strategic partners, including Oaktree Capital Management, Castlelake, LCM Partners, 17Capital, and Primary Wave Music. As one of the world’s largest and most experienced credit managers globally, Brookfield Credit delivers flexible, specialized capital solutions to borrowers, and seeks to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States and internationally. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. Our innovative people, breadth of our brand, and our technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.