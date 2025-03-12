Medicine Hat School Support Workers Reject Government Offer

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members of CUPE 829 at the Medicine Hat Public Schools have rejected a so called “final offer” from their employer.

The vote, conducted by the Alberta Labour Relations Board at the request of the School District, was completed over the last two days.

Results (unofficial):

Yes: 20.9%

No: 79.1%

Total votes: 235 (out of 274 eligible).

The school district offer was a 3% wage increase per year, over a four year period. This is the provincial government ‘wage mandate’ rejected by CUPE locals on strike in other parts of the province.

CUPE Alberta President Rory Gill said he was pleased with the results and pleased “that members of Local 829 voted in solidarity with other education workers across the province.”

