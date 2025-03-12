Midco® Announces Mobile Agreements with Telgoo5, BlueConnects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midco announced a major milestone in the development of its mobile product today after signing delivery agreements with Telgoo5 and BlueConnects.

“We are thrilled to begin a new chapter in Midco history as we prepare to deliver premier mobile services to our customers with Telgoo5 and BlueConnects,” said Midco President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Dold. “Midco Mobile represents an inflection point for a company that has continuously evolved to meet customer demands since 1931. Today, our fiber internet customers want their services bundled at an affordable price while receiving the excellent customer service our brand has always delivered. With the announcement of these new relationships, we’re telling our customers: We hear you, we want to continue to serve you and Midco Mobile is on track for a 2025 launch.”

With over 20 years of experience serving the telecommunications sector, Telgoo5 is a cloud-based software platform that provides comprehensive billing and operational support systems for telecommunications service providers, enabling them to manage customer accounts, billing, online charging and other services through a single platform. Offering a complete solution for managing the technical and administrative aspects of offering mobile phone services to customers, Telgoo5 is one of the most sought-after players in the industry.

“Telgoo5 is delighted to partner with Midco in their mission to deliver exceptional experiences to their subscribers. This collaboration is built on a foundation of shared values, with a ‘customer-first’ approach at the heart of everything we both do,” stated Sandy Mehra, CEO of Telgoo5 and BlueConnects.

BlueConnects will operate as Midco’s mobile virtual network aggregator, expanding Midco’s business to include access to the nation’s largest and most trusted wireless 5G network. Telgoo5’s expertise in network, billing, life-cycle management, digital commerce integration and contact center services positions them as an ideal mobile virtual network enabler for Midco Mobile.

“Telgoo5 has over 10 million lines on their platform and has been in this business for decades,” Dold said. “Not only is their platform best-in-class, but they also know how to launch and scale a mobile virtual network operator business, and they’re excited to share their expertise with us as we build this new customer offering.”

Combined with Midco’s owned and operated fiber network, Midco Mobile will enable internet customers to seamlessly add mobile plans to their current services while maintaining Midco’s affordability and unparalleled customer service.

About Midco

Founded in 1931, Midco is a telecommunications leader redefining connectivity. We maintain market leadership by providing exceptional customer experiences using the region’s most reliable owned and operated fiber network spanning 17,000 miles. Midco services more than 1 million homes and businesses in more than 400 communities with 1,900 team members across Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Our mission is to be the best communications company in the country for our neighbors, team members, partners and communities. To learn more, text 64326, call 1.800.888.1300 or start a live chat with a Midco team member at Midco.com/Contact today.

