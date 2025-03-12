Sidus Space and Warpspace Sign MOU to Launch Joint Venture to Develop Advanced Optical Space Communication

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. & AZUMA CITY, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), an innovative, agile space mission enabler, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Warpspace, a pioneering Japanese space-tech company specializing in near real-time high-speed communication network services. The agreement establishes the framework to pursue a Joint Venture focused on delivering integrated solutions for next-generation satellite communications and mission operations.

“This alliance marks a significant milestone for Sidus Space as we work alongside Warpspace to advance space innovation in technology, AI and optical communication systems,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “By combining Sidus’ mission expertise with Warpspace’s WarpHub InterSat, a secure, cutting-edge communication system, we are poised to expand our high-performance solutions to meet diverse customer mission needs, strengthening our presence in global markets.”

"We are excited to collaborate with Sidus Space, whose innovative capabilities and mission expertise align with our vision for the future of space communications,” said Hiro Mori, CEO of Warpspace USA and Group Chief Strategy Officer at Warpspace. “Together, we plan to accelerate the deployment of next-generation optical communication technologies and provide unparalleled connectivity solutions that will enable faster, more secure and reliable communications in space.”

Activities related to the Joint Venture are expected to begin immediately, with both companies working toward defining the next steps for implementation.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a space mission enabler providing flexible, cost-effective solutions, including custom satellite design, payload hosting, mission management, AI-enhanced space-based sensor data-as-a-service and space manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined™, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat™, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

About Warpspace Inc.

In recent years, the importance of space-derived data, including satellite imaging data, has been increasing from the perspective of disaster prevention and security. In response, there is a growing need for high-capacity, quasi-real-time, and high-security transmission of such data. To respond to this need, Warpspace aims to promote space communication using optical communication methods, as opposed to conventional radio wave communication methods. We are developing software and hardware to support the introduction of optical communication technology, as well as to provide relay network services using this technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.