U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Selects Tetra Tech for $240 Million Multiple-Award A-E Design Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Middle East District, selected Tetra Tech for a $240 million, multiple-award contract to provide architectural and engineering (A-E) design services for military installations throughout the region.

Under the 5-year contract, Tetra Tech engineers and technical specialists will provide A-E design services for the modernization of critical infrastructure. Our multidisciplinary teams will provide engineering services to support planning and studies, conceptual and detailed design, 3D modeling, and advanced design services for efficient, safe, and secure design of a wide range of critical infrastructure and facilities, including air bases, barracks, hospitals, laboratories, office buildings, and power generation systems.

“Tetra Tech has been providing A-E services to support USACE in delivering vital infrastructure for the U.S. military in the Middle East for more than 20 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to using our Leading with Science® approach to design innovative solutions that continue to improve critical military base infrastructure and support U.S. national security.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.