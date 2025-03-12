CoolCAD Electronics and RFMW Announce Distribution Agreement for High-Power Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, part of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., a premier distributor of power management and RF and microwave components serving the electronics industry, today announced a strategic partnership with CoolCAD Electronics to enhance its portfolio of high-power and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor devices. This agreement strengthens RFMW’s ability to offer customers advanced wide bandgap solutions, enabling superior performance, reliability, and efficiency in high-temperature and high-power applications.

Under this agreement, RFMW will distribute CoolCAD’s wide bandgap silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor transistors and integrated circuits (ICs). These cutting-edge devices serve a diverse range of applications, including power electronics, renewable/green energy, military & defense, aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, and data centers. CoolCAD’s SiC products offer a wide range of voltage options, including 650V, 1200V, 1700V, and 3300V, and are available in multiple package configurations, including high-temperature package options capable of operating up to 200°C. This collaboration will enable customers to leverage CoolCAD's high-power, high-performance semiconductor devices to drive higher performance in electronic devices.

Tom Bianchi, Chief Revenue Officer of CoolCAD, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are delighted to welcome RFMW’s team on board. Their proven track record of exceptional technical sales, combined with their collaborative approach and deep engagement with engineering teams, makes them the ideal partner to help us achieve our expansion goals.”

Joel Levine, President of RFMW, also highlighted the strategic significance of the agreement: “The shift towards wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors like SiC and GaN is accelerating, with SiC proving to be a superior alternative to traditional silicon-based components. CoolCAD’s pioneering work in this space—particularly its unique development of SiC-based ICs that can operate at temperatures up to 500°C—aligns perfectly with our goal of providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers. Additionally, their radiation-hardened products and extensive customization capabilities allow us to better serve industries requiring superior performance and reliability, including military, aerospace, and industrial applications.”

CoolCAD’s SiC semiconductor devices are now available through RFMW’s sales network and online store, providing customers with easy access to product information and technical sales support.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit the Website at www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.

About CoolCAD Electronics

CoolCAD Electronics is a semiconductor design and engineering company specializing in wide bandgap SiC-based integrated circuits and transistor technologies. With expertise in high-temperature electronics, deep UV optical electronics, and power solutions, CoolCAD delivers next-generation solutions for extreme environment applications.