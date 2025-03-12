The Azur Selection: Implementation of a Liquidity Contract

ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

The Azur Selection (ISIN : GRS528003007 - Mnémonique : MLAZR), a Greek hotel company listed on the Euronext Access + market in Paris, announces having appointed Invest Securities to implement a liquidity contract, starting on 13 march 2025 for a period of two years tacitly renewable.

This contract complies with the applicable regulations, including decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with Invest Securities aims at improving Company's shares trading on the market of Euronext Access in Paris.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account :

- 80.000 euros

This contract will be suspended in the cases provided for in article 5 of the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021. The liquidity contract may be terminated by each party with 2 months prior notice.

About The Azur Selection

The Azur Selection is a leading Greek company specializing in the ownership, operation, development, and management of hotel and entertainment facilities. With a portfolio of several successful hotels in Greece, The Azur Selection has become synonymous with excellence in the hospitality industry. Since 2022, the company has been listed on the Access+ market of Euronext Paris under the code GRS528003007 and mnemonic code MLAZR.

