Hangar A and Bungii Announce Expedited Nationwide Delivery Partnership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An industry-first partnership between Hangar A and Bungii paves the way for businesses to provide next-day, big and bulky delivery to consumers nationwide. Integrating the Hangar A air cargo delivery network with Bungii’s first and last-mile delivery network brings unprecedented speed to first, middle and final mile logistics.

The collaboration brings together Bungii's expertise in on-demand, large item pickup and delivery with Hangar A's robust middle-mile air cargo delivery network. The result is a solution that provides an efficient and reliable way to ship large items across the United States in a fraction of the time it takes traditional carriers, giving manufacturers and retailers an unparalleled expedited delivery advantage.

“The word ‘innovation’ is thrown around frequently, but this partnership eliminates the biggest bottleneck in large-item delivery—speed,” said Bungii CEO Ben Jackson. “Combining the fastest middle-mile service in the country with the fastest big & bulky delivery network gives brands a unique advantage—especially for those without nationwide warehouse coverage. For the first time ever, next-day nationwide delivery is a reality."

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, many retailers along the Florida gulf coast were either temporarily closed or managing limited inventory. Knowing the recovery efforts would take time, one couple went online and found replacement appliances at a Chicago-based retailer. They submitted an order that day and received the delivery the next morning, highlighting the unprecedented potential of this partnership.

"Retailers and manufacturers have been constrained by slow, fragmented shipping solutions—until now," said Hangar A CEO and President Kevin Kerns. "By integrating Bungii’s dynamic first and final-mile network with Hangar A’s Express Delivery Network, we’re making next-day nationwide delivery of big and bulky items a reality. This partnership is a game-changer for businesses looking to compete in an era where speed matters just as much as price."

About Hangar A

Hangar A is a leading provider of e-logistics automation and services, revolutionizing the industry by combining groundbreaking technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our express delivery network covers the entire supply chain, offering first, middle, and last-mile services to ensure fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods across North America. Powered by our proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a world-class platform using middle-mile commercial air zone skipping — Hangar A delivers reliable next-day and 2-day delivery services. For more information, visit https://www.hangara.com.

About Bungii

Bungii is a last-mile leader that unlocks on-demand, big and bulky delivery to help businesses maximize operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Leveraging novel technology and a nationwide delivery network, our platform plugs into existing infrastructure to make the final mile faster, smarter and more cost-effective.