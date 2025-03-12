BALTIMORE & ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced a partnership with The Salvation Army to launch Sinclair Cares: From Homeless to Hope, a nationwide initiative dedicated to raising awareness about homelessness. With financial instability on the rise and many Americans just one paycheck away from crisis, Sinclair Cares: From Homeless to Hope aims to shed light on the many faces of homelessness and highlight solutions that offer hope and stability.

As part of the effort, Sinclair will produce content to air within its newscasts throughout the campaign, which runs from March 17- March 23. Sinclair stations will also air a 30-minute special on March 22 and 23 (airing on stations’ websites on March 19) that delves into the realities of homelessness across the country, told through the experiences of individuals and families impacted by housing insecurity.

The Sinclair Cares: From Homeless to Hope newscast segments and special will also showcase the critical work being done in local communities by The Salvation Army on the front lines - combating homelessness via emergency shelters, transitional housing, and permanent supportive housing for individuals and families in need; financial assistance for families struggling with rent, utilities, and essential living expenses to prevent eviction; and empowerment through education, workforce development programs, and employment opportunities to regain financial independence.

Sinclair Cares: From Homeless to Hope will also be supported through public service campaigns across the company’s owned and/or operated television stations.

“At Sinclair, we are committed to using our platforms to inform, inspire, and drive meaningful change,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Local Media. “Sinclair Cares: From Homeless to Hope aligns with our mission to spotlight critical issues and connect people with resources. By partnering with The Salvation Army, we hope to make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing hardships and inspire others to take action—whether by lending a hand to someone in need or offering resources to those seeking support.”

“The Salvation Army is committed to providing lasting solutions for individuals and families in crisis. Through emergency assistance, transitional housing, case management, and holistic wraparound services, we strive to meet immediate needs while empowering people toward long-term stability,” said, Colonel James Betts, National Chief Secretary of The Salvation Army. “Our work would not be possible without partners like Sinclair, whose commitment to amplifying the message of urgent need for housing support drives awareness and mobilizes communities to take action. We are grateful for their commitment to sharing stories of hope and impact, inspiring others to join our vital mission—whether through volunteering, donating, or advocating, everyone has a role in ensuring no one faces homelessness alone.”

For more information on Sinclair Cares: From Homeless to Hope and ways to support the initiative or request assistance, visit www.SinclairCares.com.

About Sinclair Cares:

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Inc’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include Reading is Fundamental, National Diaper Bank Network, NAMI, Feeding America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD/ROAR, and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army helped nearly 27 million people in 2024 overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships in nearly every zip code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more. The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org. #DoingTheMostGood

Category: General