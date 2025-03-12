Northleaf Commits Initial C$100 Million to Shared Tower in Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Portfolio Expansion

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northleaf Capital Partners (“Northleaf”), a leading global private markets investment firm, today announced a partnership with Shared Tower Inc. (“Shared Tower”). Funds managed by Northleaf have made an initial commitment of C$100 million to accelerate Shared Tower’s vision of enhancing connectivity for Canadians under a shared infrastructure model.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Shared Tower is Canada’s leading developer and owner of carrier neutral communications infrastructure. Operating under long-term contracts, Shared Tower is a preferred partner in Canada, thanks to its flexible, solutions-based approach and consistent track record of reliable project delivery. The company was established in 2021 by Chief Executive Officer Dan Gibbons.

“We believe in Shared Tower’s vision of a flexible, solutions-based approach to addressing network needs through a shared infrastructure model that benefits end consumers and service providers,” said Chris Rigobon, Managing Director at Northleaf. “With a demonstrated track record of reliable project execution and delivery, Shared Tower is well-positioned to partner with its customers to enhance connectivity in one of the fastest growing developed markets in the world.”

“This investment in Shared Tower is an excellent fit with Northleaf’s infrastructure strategy. Our investors will benefit from the long-term, contracted cashflow profile that underpins the company’s business model,” Rigobon added.

“I’m delighted to welcome Northleaf as long-term owners in Shared Tower,” said Gibbons. “Their relationships, knowledge, and experience investing in communications infrastructure will be invaluable as we look to scale and better serve our existing and new customers.”

Northleaf’s infrastructure program has US$8 billion in capital commitments raised to date and has invested across more than 50 middle-market infrastructure assets, predominantly in North America. The program serves institutional and family office investors across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Infrastructure is an integral component of Northleaf’s global private markets platform, which also includes private equity and private credit, and has raised US$28 billion to date.

Northleaf was advised on the transaction by CIBC Capital Markets and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$28 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf’s 275-person team is located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Seoul, and Tokyo. Northleaf sources, evaluates and manages private markets investments, with a focus on middle-market companies and assets.

All information is as at the date of this publication. This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a general solicitation, offer or invitation in any Northleaf-managed funds in the United States or in any other jurisdiction and has not been prepared in connection with any such offer.