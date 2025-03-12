Watt Plaza Signs Five-Year Lease Agreement With Carla Cafe to Open Its Second Location

CENTURY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Watt Plaza has signed a five-year lease agreement with Carla Cafe, a popular LA-based sandwich shop that established a major following during the pandemic. The 2,650-square-foot ground floor location, featuring ample indoor and outdoor seating, is expected to open during Q3 of 2025 and will be the cafe’s second location after opening their first brick and mortar shop in Beverly Grove last year.

“ We are excited to welcome Carla Cafe to Watt Plaza as an incredible addition to our high-quality amenities,” said Jamie Bergantz, Director of Leasing at Watt Plaza. “ Carla Cafe’s decision to open their second location here is a testament to the quality of our building and our dynamic location in the heart of Century City. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

Owner Avi Ahdoot started Carla Cafe as a sandwich pop-up in 2020. He began taking orders from friends and family and started an Instagram account that now has over 36,000 followers featuring their Garlic Aioli Chicken, Pesto Chicken, and highly sought after Tuna Chop, among other gourmet options. After serving sandwiches at a nearby business, Carla Cafe opened its first location in Beverly Grove on 3rd Street in 2024.

“ Following our success over the past five years and the monumental opening of our Beverly Grove location, we cannot wait to establish ourselves in Century City,” Ahdoot said. “ We are confident our partnership with Watt Plaza will enable us to expand our impact, meet our growing demand, and introduce our unforgettable sandwiches to even more customers in this thriving business center.”

Carla Cafe was represented by Jay Luchs and Carly Geller of Newmark.

Watt Plaza consists of two 23-story towers offering 900,000 square feet in the heart of Century City, one of the most popular and in-demand commercial hubs in the United States and home to top employers in the entertainment, law and financial industries, among others. Watt Plaza offers a modern space with an updated lobby and common area that further enhances the tenant experience. The updated space consists of a comfortable lounge, flexible conference center, catering wet bar for events, retail space, and a new courtyard.

Last year, Watt Plaza also announced the lease of ground floor space in its South Tower to Esquire Bank, a premier commercial bank serving the legal industry and small businesses, scheduled to open in June 2025.

About Watt Plaza

With a commitment to environmental sustainability, technology, and customer service, Watt Plaza attracts leading businesses and professionals from around the globe. Watt Plaza comprises 900,000 square feet across two iconic 23 story towers in the heart of L.A.’s Century City, offering state-of-the-art amenities, services and collaborative workspaces for businesses to thrive. Watt Plaza is the first office building in Los Angeles to attain Gold LEED Existing Buildings Operations and Maintenance (EB O&M) Certification and the first building in Century City to attain Platinum LEED Certification. For more information, visit www.wattplaza.info.