Accenture and CrowdStrike Team to Transform Security Operations, Mitigating Cyber Threats and Reducing Costs with AI-native Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are collaborating to drive cybersecurity transformation, helping clients confidently navigate the next wave of innovation and growth.

By combining Accenture's security services with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform – including cloud security, identity protection and next-gen security information and event management (SIEM)—the collaboration will bring transformative improvements and cost efficiencies to areas such as security operations (SecOps), continuous threat exposure management and AI workload protection. This will enable real-time threat visibility, prevention and remediation with optimized operational costs.

“Cybercriminals are infiltrating organizations with alarming sophistication and unprecedented speed,” said Paolo Dal Cin, global lead, Accenture Security. “To combat this, we work closely with organizations to understand their unique cybersecurity needs and tailor solutions to address their specific challenges. By combining our expertise with CrowdStrike’s technology, we can help clients adopt a more proactive and efficient approach to digital defense.”

As businesses move to cloud-based environments and AI-enabled operations, the massive volume of data generated can overload traditional solutions, making it difficult for security teams to efficiently and effectively detect and respond to threats. This challenge is exacerbated as security teams often struggle to manage a mix of outdated technology and the need to constantly switch between disparate security tools, slowing down solutions designed to protect the business and customers from cyberattacks.

WHSmith is a global travel retailer, operating over 1,700 stores in more than 30 countries selling key travel essentials including food & drink, health & beauty, tech accessories and books. The retailer has strengthened its security operations by leveraging Accenture's Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) services and the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. The powerful combination of CrowdStrike and Accenture has enabled WHSmith to gain visibility across their global operations, extending advanced protection, detection and response capabilities from the corporate network to the storefront cash register.

Jon Begley, Global CISO, WHSmith Group, said, “The collaboration between Accenture and CrowdStrike is helping us improve threat visibility across our global business while maintaining a responsive and agile security operation to protect our digital assets. This means we can focus on growing our global travel retail business further and offering a leading experience in our stores for customers on their journeys across the world.”

“Customer demand for Falcon platform adoption, cybersecurity consolidation, and SOC services expertise is driving our market-moving Accenture partnership,” said George Kurtz, founder and CEO, CrowdStrike. “Accenture’s deep expertise with the Falcon platform and SIEM transformation have directly assisted organizations in upleveling their cybersecurity programs from device to cloud to datacenter. Accenture plays a key role in guiding organizations to embrace the AI-native SOC, leaving legacy SIEMs, point products, and manual SOC operations behind for automated, resilient, and machine speed cybersecurity platform controls.”

The integrated offering benefits organizations by consolidating point cybersecurity products, reducing costs and simplifying operational functions and enhancing detection and response capabilities through a unified platform. The collaboration between Accenture and CrowdStrike includes:

SecOps Modernization – Streamlines security operations workflows into an ecosystem that integrates threat prevention, detection and response with a unified approach based on CrowdStrike’s Next-Gen SIEM technology. This approach can unlock up to 30% [1] cost optimization through streamlined security workflows enabled by AI and technology rationalization initiatives.

– Streamlines security operations workflows into an ecosystem that integrates threat prevention, detection and response with a unified approach based on CrowdStrike’s Next-Gen SIEM technology. This approach can unlock up to 30% cost optimization through streamlined security workflows enabled by AI and technology rationalization initiatives. Managed Detection and Response – Delivered by a seamless combination of Accenture and the Falcon platform to detect, investigate and respond to threats faster leveraging Accenture's global scale. This powerful combination, augmented by integrated AI solutions from Accenture and CrowdStrike, can drive up to 60% [1] workflow optimization for SecOps use cases.

– Delivered by a seamless combination of Accenture and the Falcon platform to detect, investigate and respond to threats faster leveraging Accenture's global scale. This powerful combination, augmented by integrated AI solutions from Accenture and CrowdStrike, can drive up to 60% workflow optimization for SecOps use cases. Continuous Threat Exposure Management – Helps clients transform their approach to vulnerability management while optimizing investments in teams, processes and tools. The combination of the Falcon platform and Accenture’s transformation services enables clients to consolidate exposure visibility across the extended attack surface and streamline prioritization using attack path analysis. This approach can help organizations simplify processes and consolidate tooling, realizing up to 15% [1] cost optimization.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including strategy, protection, resilience and industry-specific cyber services. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Cyber Fusion Centers. Helped by our team of 25,000+ highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Visit us at accenture.com/security.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

[1] Cost and workflow optimization numbers based on a combination of metrics from Accenture Security's delivery of services and other research.

