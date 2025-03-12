Dream Residential REIT Announces Retention of Financial Advisor

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX: DRR.U, TSX: DRR.UN) (“Dream Residential REIT” or the “REIT” or “we” or “us”) today announced that The Board of Trustees has appointed TD Securities Inc. as financial advisor to the REIT in connection with its previously announced strategic review process to identify, evaluate and pursue a range of strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing unitholder value (the “Strategic Review”).

Dream Residential REIT has not established a definitive timeline to complete the Strategic Review process nor any transaction and no decisions have been reached at this time. As such, the process is subject to unknown variables including the costs, structure, terms, timing and outcome. There can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in any transaction or initiative or, if a transaction or initiative is undertaken, as to the terms or timing of such a transaction or initiative and its impact on the financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations of the REIT. The REIT does not intend to disclose further developments in connection with the Strategic Review until it is determined that disclosure is necessary, appropriate or required.

OTHER INFORMATION

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of garden-style multi-residential properties, primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

Forward-looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes statements regarding our expectations regarding our Strategic Review process and the results thereof, including our ability to pursue strategic alternatives and attain the goals thereof; that the Strategic Review will result in any transaction or initiative and our expectations regarding timing, structure, costs, terms and outcome thereof, including on the financial condition, liquidity and results of operations of the REIT. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” or “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Residential REIT’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in the real estate industry; financing risks; inflation, interest and currency rate fluctuations; global and local economic and business conditions; risks associated with unexpected or ongoing geopolitical events; imposition of duties, tariffs and other trade restrictions; changes in law; tax risks; competition; environmental and climate change risks; insurance risks; cybersecurity; and public health crises and epidemics. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable; that no duties, tariffs or other trade restrictions will negatively impact the REIT; that there are no unforeseen changes in the legislative and operating framework for our business; that we will have access to adequate capital to fund our future projects and plans and that we will receive financing on acceptable terms; that inflation and interest rates will not materially increase beyond current market expectations; and that geopolitical events will not disrupt global economies. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Dream Residential REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Residential REIT’s filings with securities regulators, including its latest Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis. These filings are also available on the REIT’s website at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.