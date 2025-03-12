Leader Bank Expands with Blend to Support National Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leader Bank, a Massachusetts-based community bank with more than $4 billion in assets, today announced an expanded partnership with Blend, a leading provider of digital banking solutions.

Blend will now serve as Leader Bank’s single origination platform across both digital and retail channels, unifying and integrating all data and systems into one cohesive solution.

This transition positions Blend as the cornerstone of Leader Bank’s home lending operations, supporting its national growth strategy and commitment to delivering seamless, personalized lending experiences.

A Unified Origination Platform That Scales

This strategic partnership designates Blend as Leader Bank’s primary technology partner, empowering the bank to deliver seamless, highly-personalized lending experiences while scaling operations to meet increasing client demand.

“ Simply put, we needed a technology partner that could scale with us,” said Sean Valiton, SVP, Head of Residential Lending at Leader Bank. “ Blend’s unified platform allows us to consolidate our technology stack, enhance efficiency, and deliver the personalized lending service our clients value—whether online or in person.”

The Benefits of Blend’s Origination Platform

Blend’s innovative platform directly addresses challenges Leader Bank sought to tackle by streamlining processes, improving efficiency, and enhancing the client experience:

Reducing Manual Work with Automated Follow-Ups Synced from LOS to Borrower Portal: Blend’s platform seamlessly integrates incoming client information and supporting documents with loan systems, automating follow-ups and syncing underwriting conditions directly from the Loan Origination System (LOS) to the client portal. This automation eliminates manual tasks, streamlines workflows, and reduces the potential for errors.

Blend’s platform seamlessly integrates incoming client information and supporting documents with loan systems, automating follow-ups and syncing underwriting conditions directly from the Loan Origination System (LOS) to the client portal. This automation eliminates manual tasks, streamlines workflows, and reduces the potential for errors. Faster, Easier Client Experience for Co-Borrowers: By implementing Blend’s Asset Connectivity, Leader Bank provides a seamless, borrower-friendly solution for both primary and co-borrowers. Clients can connect financial accounts effortlessly, ensuring accurate and comprehensive data capture. Additionally, Blend offers direct integration with financial institutions, generating asset statements that meet Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty and Freddie Mac’s AIM requirements. Borrowers can also pre-fill applications with verified income and employment data, such as Social Security, pensions, and military benefits, further reducing paperwork and accelerating approvals.

By implementing Blend’s Asset Connectivity, Leader Bank provides a seamless, borrower-friendly solution for both primary and co-borrowers. Clients can connect financial accounts effortlessly, ensuring accurate and comprehensive data capture. Additionally, Blend offers direct integration with financial institutions, generating asset statements that meet Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty and Freddie Mac’s AIM requirements. Borrowers can also pre-fill applications with verified income and employment data, such as Social Security, pensions, and military benefits, further reducing paperwork and accelerating approvals. Simplifying Complex Loan Scenarios with Blend’s LO Toolkit: Leader Bank leverages Blend’s LO Toolkit to handle complex scenarios, including support for multiple co-borrowers, all within one user-friendly interface. Centralized tools for credit details, product and pricing, debt-to-income calculations, and pre-approval generation enable loan officers to focus on meeting borrower needs rather than navigating fragmented systems.

To learn more about Leader Bank’s home lending solutions, visit leaderbank.com/home-loans.

About Leader Bank

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world-class service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. Leader Bank’s best-in-class team has been at the forefront of supporting the Bank’s rapid growth and client-oriented solutions, as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions over the last two decades. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at leaderbank.com.

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc., (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Better banking starts on Blend. To learn more, visit blend.com.

