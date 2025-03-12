Midland Tyre Services Reduces Accidents Across its Fleet by 54% with Samsara

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midland Tyre Services has established a new standard of safety across its entire fleet operations by implementing advanced AI-powered solutions from Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform. Through integrated telematics, GPS tracking, and dual-facing AI Dash Cams, Midland Tyre Services has gained greater visibility into individual driver performance and reduced accidents by 54% over the last two years.

Midland Tyre Services supplies some of Ireland’s largest blue-chip companies with new tyres and attends over 8,000+ breakdowns every year. After experiencing a high accident rate and, as a result, high insurance premiums, the company turned to Samsara for a new approach to safety and driver behaviour for its large fleet of vehicles that operate 24/7 365 days a year.

Using Samsara’s Connected Operations platform, Midland Tyre Services now has a birds-eye view over its entire fleet. Enhanced driver tracking and fleet management has had a significant impact on overall efficiency, reducing total time spent managing the fleet by 50%. It has also saved an average of 20 minutes on each breakdown call-out, totalling 2,333 hours — or 97 days — across the year.

In addition, Midland Tyre Service has built targeted safety coaching programmes for drivers, resulting in an average driver score — a metric that tracks, measures, and reports on individual driver performance — of 96%, pushing drivers into the ‘elite’ safety bracket of 90 or higher.

The platform allows managers to gain insights into risky driver behaviours and also assess situations where the driver is not at fault — allowing them to exonerate drivers which wasn't previously possible. As a result, accidents have reduced by 54% in two years, the company has renegotiated insurance premiums to reduce overall costs and the team has created a culture of safety across the business.

Commenting on the implementation of Samsara technology, Chris Parle, Commercial Director at Midland Tyre Services, said, “Samsara gives us a powerful pair of eyes across our entire fleet, helping us resolve issues and respond to callouts much faster. We can share tracking data through dispatch links so our customers and technicians have a clear view of the nearest vehicle responding. It’s great for transparency and having complete visibility over our drivers is a massive benefit.”

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, said, “Midland Tyre Services is a great illustration of using technology to put drivers first and facilitate a cultural change throughout the organisation. Now, with access to the right data, fleet managers know how to best support drivers and where to allocate resources as necessary.

“When the back office and drivers on the road have the tools to work together effectively, businesses see a tangible improvement in safety and productivity — and Midland Tyre Services is a perfect example of this principle.”

