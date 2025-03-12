LegitScript Certification for Telemedicine Businesses Now Recognized by Google in Indonesia and the Philippines

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegitScript, the leader in merchant and product certification and monitoring in the advertising, e-commerce, and payment sectors, has expanded its partnership with Google to offer certification for providers of telemedicine services operating in Indonesia and the Philippines. Eligible telemedicine providers can apply immediately for LegitScript Certification to demonstrate their commitment to compliance and transparency. Certified businesses will then be able to apply for Google Ads healthcare certification once the platform’s policy updates in April.

Online healthcare services have been growing rapidly in Indonesia and the Philippines, two of the most populous countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The telehealth market size in Southeast Asia was an estimated $8.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% through 2030, according to Grand View Research.

The update to Google’s ad policy to include Indonesia and the Philippines ensures that telemedicine providers in these countries have a clear and trusted pathway to demonstrate compliance and can begin advertising their services in an area where digital health is vital.

“With a below-average ratio of doctors per population in Indonesia and the Philippines, telemedicine services are filling a critical gap in these countries’ healthcare systems,” said Michal Conley, LegitScript’s General Manager of Certification and Compliance Solutions. “With LegitScript Certification, telemedicine providers in these countries will be able to build credibility while reaching more patients through Google’s ad platform.”

LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification provides a recognized stamp of approval for telehealth providers and unlocks an important advertising opportunity on Google’s platform.

Visit our website to learn more about LegitScript’s Healthcare Merchant Certification program and to start your application today.

