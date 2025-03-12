Herbalife to Acquire Assets of Pro2col Health and Pruvit Ventures, and Controlling Ownership Interest in Link BioSciences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, today announced it has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding to acquire 100% of the assets of Pro2col Health LLC (Pro2col) and Pruvit Ventures, Inc. (Pruvit), as well as a 51% controlling ownership interest in Link BioSciences Inc. (Link BioSciences).

Pro2col is a health and wellness digital application company, which will use individual biometrics to provide personalized nutrition recommendations in support of a healthy, active lifestyle. The platform is designed to deliver tailored health and longevity protocols.

Link BioSciences is an established manufacturing company that utilizes proprietary technology to process biometrics, biomarkers, lifestyle data, and DNA, and will harness the information from Pro2col to formulate personalized nutritional supplements for customers.

“By acquiring and leveraging Pro2col’s personalized digital technology, along with Link BioSciences’ manufacturing capabilities, Herbalife will be providing our expansive network of distributors with unique opportunities to expand their customer base through a personalized health, wellness and nutrition platform,” said Stephan Gratziani, Herbalife President and incoming CEO. “These investments further accelerate our vision to modernize our business and represent a belief in our business model that better positions us to become the world’s premier health and wellness company, community and platform.”

A beta version of the Pro2col technology platform is expected to be available to select Herbalife independent distributors in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2025. A full release in the U.S. is planned for the fourth quarter of 2025, with additional markets to follow beginning in 2026.

Pruvit is a direct-selling market leader of patented ketone supplements. This acquisition expands Herbalife’s health and wellness offerings with an attractive, channel-exclusive, new product category. Pruvit will continue to operate independently under its current ownership for up to two years. During this transition period, Herbalife can launch ketone products as the companies come together to bring the Pro2col platform and vision to the world.

The transactions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 and will cost approximately $25 million to $30 million, with additional conditional payments possible based on future performance.

Additionally, Herbalife is deepening its relationship with global soccer legend and long-time Herbalife partner, Cristiano Ronaldo. His years of dedication and focus on nutrition and athletic performance makes him the ideal advisor to support the further development of the Pro2col platform.

“As a partner for over a decade, I’m excited to be part of Herbalife’s next era,” said Cristiano Ronaldo. “This expanded partnership reflects our shared commitment to offering the highest level of nutrition and wellness solutions to the world.”

“For 45 years, Herbalife has been committed to providing science-backed health and wellness products and a successful business opportunity,” said Mr. Gratziani. “We’re excited about these acquisitions and partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, which will propel Herbalife into its next chapter of growth.”

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, visit https://ir.herbalife.com.

About Pro2col Health LLC, Pruvit Ventures, Inc. and Link BioSciences Inc.

Pruvit is a direct-selling market leader of patented ketone supplements with approximately 19,000 active independent distributors, and 100 SKUs in 37 countries. For more information, visit https://www.pruvit.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

