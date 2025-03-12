MTF Biologics Expands Partnership with Kolosis BIO to Strengthen DBX Brand

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by advancing tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research, has expanded its strategic agreement with Kolosis BIO (Kolosis), a leading provider of orthobiologics solutions. As part of this collaboration, Kolosis has grown the portfolio of MTF Biologics allograft solutions it represents and distributes to include DBX® Mix and DBX® Putty, providing a variety of demineralized cortical bone matrix (DBM) solutions to surgeons and their patients.

“Kolosis has been a great collaborator for MTF Biologics for many years, and we share a dedication to delivering the highest-quality allograft solutions, while improving patient care and expanding the gift of donation,” said Brad Bailey, Vice President and General Manager of MTF Biologics’ Orthopedic Franchise. “We are excited to expand our partnership to include the DBX family of allograft tissues, which are used in many types of orthopedic surgery to help address a variety of challenges from spinal and joint fusion to non-healing fractures.”

Kolosis BIO is a leading provider of innovative biologic solutions, dedicated to commercializing cutting-edge technologies and delivering market-leading products to the orthopedic industry. As a pure-play biologics company, Kolosis exclusively partners with MTF Biologics to offer superior quality bone graft technologies such as Kore Fiber®, a 100% demineralized cortical bone allograft; Prime HD®, a pre-hydrated DBM; and now DBX. These allografts are backed by MTF Biologics’ proprietary aseptic processing methods that optimally preserve matrix structures and osteoinductive properties.

"We are honored to welcome the DBX brand into our expanding portfolio of bone graft solutions," said Collin Begley, CEO of Kolosis BIO. “With a 20-year legacy in the premium DBM category, DBX deserves the focus and dedication Kolosis will bring. We are excited to introduce it to new surgeons through our proven commercial team and sales channel.”

Kolosis is dedicated to driving innovation in the biologics field, expanding its product offerings and pushing the boundaries of science to enhance patient outcomes. With a focus on relentless execution and bold technologies, Kolosis BIO endeavors to become a leading force in the biologics market. For more information, please visit www.kolosis.com.

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by honoring donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. It provides unmatched service, resources and expertise to donors and their loved ones who give the gift of donation, people who depend on tissue and organ transplants, healthcare providers and clinicians and scientists.

The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), a Division of MTF Biologics, honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Statline, also a Division of MTF Biologics, provides specialized screening, coordination, and communications services to organ transplant centers, organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, and the hospitals and patients that they serve. Its sister organization, Deutsches Institute for Zell-und Gewebeersatz – DIZG (The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation) expands its reach to patients across the globe.