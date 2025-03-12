Onego Bio Chooses Jefferson County, Wisconsin for Flagship Egg Protein Manufacturing Facility

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onego Bio, a food ingredient company producing egg protein powder through fermentation, will become the second tenant at Jefferson County’s Food and Beverage Innovation Campus. The $777,000 purchase of 25.9 acres within the campus located on the south side of the City of Jefferson was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors at its December meeting.

The proposed Jefferson site will be Onego Bio’s flagship manufacturing facility, dedicated to producing Bioalbumen®, a fermentation-derived egg protein powder. Bioalbumen® delivers the same taste, nutrition, and functionality as traditional eggs, while offering greater cost stability, supply reliability, and a 90% smaller environmental footprint. This site will combine proven bioprocessing and large-scale manufacturing with the capacity to produce egg protein equivalent to the output of 6 million laying hens. The site is planned to be operational by 2028.

"Onego Bio’s investment in Jefferson County reflects the strength of our Food and Beverage Innovation Campus and our dedication to fostering cutting-edge companies in the industry,” noted Deb Reinbold, President of Thrive Economic Development. “Their decision further solidifies the county as a leading destination for innovative food and beverage manufacturers."

Michael Luckey, Interim Jefferson County Administrator, emphasized the significance of this investment. "Onego Bio’s arrival showcases Jefferson County’s ability to attract forward-thinking global companies that share our dedication to economic growth and environmental stewardship,” said Luckey. “Their presence will create opportunities for collaboration, new jobs and sustainable development in our community."

Onego Bio’s technology brings a scalable, stabilizing solution to an egg market in crisis. By producing real egg protein outside of the traditional supply chain, Onego is helping to diversify protein sources for food manufacturers—which consume a third of all eggs produced for industrial use—ultimately providing a reliable supply while reducing price volatility and production disruptions. Furthermore, bolstering egg supply offers a stronger defense against the increasing threat of Avian Influenza on food security and public health across the U.S.

“At Onego Bio, we are committed to building a more resilient, sustainable food system—one that ensures stability for manufacturers, reduces supply chain volatility, and supports long-term food security,” said Maija Itkonen, co-founder and CEO of Onego Bio. “This region offers the right combination of infrastructure, logistics, and proximity to key partners to help us scale Bioalbumen® and bring its benefits to more customers. We’re thrilled to join this thriving hub of food and beverage innovation.”

For Onego Bio co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr. Christopher Landowski, this project is a homecoming. A world-renowned scientist born and raised in Wisconsin, Landowski graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in biochemistry before co-founding Onego Bio. “Bringing our first U.S. manufacturing facility to Jefferson County feels deeply personal,” Landowski said. “Wisconsin’s rich history in biotechnology and its innovative spirit make it the perfect place to scale Bioalbumen® and transform the future of food production.”

The addition of Onego Bio to the FAB Innovation Campus follows other recent investments in the city and county, including those by Kikkoman Corporation and other large food companies, further solidifying Jefferson County as a leader in food and beverage manufacturing innovation. Kikkoman broke ground in June on a 240,000 sq ft facility in the campus that will produce soy sauce and related seasonings. Nestlé Purina, a fixture in the community for more than a century, also announced a $195 million expansion of its Jefferson facility.

About Onego Bio

Onego Bio is a food ingredient company on a mission to create a more resilient food system through its product Bioalbumen®—the first non-animal egg protein with an amino acid sequence identical to the natural protein. Made through precision fermentation, Bioalbumen® matches the taste, nutrition, and functionality of the main protein from traditional eggs with an environmental impact around 90% smaller. Its unmatched versatility makes it ideal across a wide range of applications, while providing greater cost and supply stability for food manufacturers. Learn more at www.onego.bio.