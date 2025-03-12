Acumatica Launches Motorsport Partnership with Championship-Winning Venture Engineering

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acumatica, a leading provider of cloud-based business management solutions, today announced a strategic motorsport partnership with Venture Innovations, the racing division of Venture Engineering, a premier engineering and motorsport company based in Oxfordshire, England. The partnership expands on an 18-month customer relationship during which Venture Engineering has successfully implemented Acumatica Manufacturing Edition across its engineering and racing operations.

Acumatica will sponsor Venture Engineering’s Mercedes-AMG GT4 car throughout the 2025 Michelin 24H European Series, building on the team's impressive debut at the 24H Barcelona, where they won the GT4 class during the 2024 season. The series is known for its challenging endurance events, featuring 24-hour and 12-hour races at iconic circuits like Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Paul Ricard in southern France and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

“Racing and cloud ERP systems may seem worlds apart, but both thrive on precision, innovation and split-second decisions. That’s why sponsoring Venture Engineering as they build for the future and challenge for the 2025 title feels like a natural fit,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "When our customer wins titles on the racetrack using the same data-driven principles that fuel our software, we don't just cheer from the sidelines—we join the race.”

Venture Engineering has built a strong reputation for delivering high-level engineering solutions across various racing series, with a rich Sportscar and GT Racing heritage. Leveraging Acumatica's robust solution, Venture Engineering has experienced greater workplace efficiencies, allowing it to scale its operations and manage multiple projects. The company's collaborative relationship with Acumatica has already yielded valuable insights into tailoring business management solutions for specialized engineering and motorsport applications.

"Our partnership with Acumatica has transformed how we manage our business operations," said Andrew Williamson, commercial director at Venture Engineering. "We're excited to bring this relationship to the track, showcasing both our racing prowess and how Acumatica's flexible ERP solutions can benefit high-performance engineering businesses."

Acumatica’s sponsorship of Venture Engineering will span the entire Michelin 24H European Series calendar, including:

Round 1: 12H Mugello (March 21-23)

Round 2: 12H Spa-Francorchamps (April 18-20)

Round 3: 12H Misano (May 23-24)

Round 4: 12H Paul Ricard (July 4-5)

Round 5: 24H Barcelona (September 26-28)

Acumatica’s sponsorship of Venture Engineering adds to its growing portfolio of professional sponsorships, reflecting the company's commitment to partnering with athletes who are dedicated to competing and winning at the highest levels.

“The endurance required of the teams racing in the Michelin 24H Series is particularly relevant to our values—where sustained performance, reliability and strategic excellence are paramount to success,” said Case. “Through these strategic partnerships, we continue to demonstrate how Acumatica Cloud ERP empowers organizations to transform data into competitive advantages, adapt quickly to changing conditions and maintain peak performance in the face of rigorous demands and under severe pressure."

For more information about how Acumatica's cloud ERP solutions power championship performance across industries, visit acumatica.com/success-stories/ or schedule a personalized demo today.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today’s digital economy, Acumatica’s flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Venture Engineering

Venture Engineering is a motorsport engineering and manufacturing business, delivering high-performance, innovative engineering solutions across the automotive sector and beyond—driving excellence both on and off track. The business operates across four key streams, allowing the team to support a diverse range of projects in Engineering & Manufacturing, Modern Motorsport, Historic Motorsport, and Special Projects. With cutting-edge expertise and advanced capabilities, Venture Engineering provides solutions to teams across multiple racing series, driving performance and excellence at every level of competition.