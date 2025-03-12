ClearNote Health’s Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test Now Available to Health Plan Members Accessing Claritev’s National PPO Networks

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearNote Health, a company focused on improving early detection for some of the deadliest cancers, today announced an agreement with Claritev, Inc. (“Claritev”) (NYSE: CTEV), previously MultiPlan, Inc. (NYSE: MPLN), a technology and data insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent, and fair for all. As part of the agreement, ClearNote Health’s Avantect® Pancreatic Cancer Test will now be available to health plan members accessing Claritev’s national PHCS and MultiPlan Networks.

While early detection has vastly improved survival rates for many types of cancer, pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced metastatic stage when patients have a five-year survival rate as low as 3%.1 The ClearNote Avantect test is an innovative DNA-based blood test that uses key epigenomic and genomic signals coupled with machine learning to detect the earliest indicators of pancreatic cancer when patients are most likely to benefit from treatment.

The Avantect Pancreatic Cancer Test was designed for patients at high risk of pancreatic cancer, including those newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes who are at least 50 years old, as well as those with a relevant family history and/or a genetic predisposition. It detects pancreatic cancer by profiling the epigenomic biomarker 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) in cell-free DNA and uses advanced AI algorithms to combine that data with other genomic information. This 5hmC-based approach provides a more comprehensive view of the active biological changes related to tumor development, allowing clinicians to identify cancer far earlier than with conventional methods.

“Participation in Claritev’s PHCS and MultiPlan Networks is another critical commercial milestone that will make it easier for health plan members accessing Claritev’s provider networks to use our innovative early cancer detection technology,” said Dave Mullarkey, CEO at ClearNote Health. “We look forward to working with Claritev to enable early detection of pancreatic cancer in high-risk patients so they can live longer, healthier lives.”

About ClearNote Health

ClearNote Health is a privately held company dedicated to improving early detection and monitoring for some of the deadliest forms of cancer. Developed by scientists in the Stephen Quake laboratory at Stanford University, the company’s patented core Virtuoso™ epigenomics platform builds on the latest advances in artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to measure active biological differences between cancer and healthy cells in a blood sample. Its highly sensitive, noninvasive Avantect® pancreatic and ovarian diagnostic tests are designed to identify cancers in high-risk patient populations far earlier than conventional approaches, when patients are most likely to benefit from treatment. ClearNote Health’s headquarters and CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory are located in San Diego. For more information, visit www.clearnotehealth.com or follow the company on X or LinkedIn.

About Claritev

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency and quality to the U.S. healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists and innovators, Claritev provides cutting-edge solutions and services fueled by over 40 years of claims processing data insights. Claritev leverages world-class technology to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency, and optimizes networks and benefits design in healthcare. By developing purpose-built solutions that support all key stakeholders — including payors, employers, patients, providers and third parties — Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit www.claritev.com.

References

1. Rawla P, Sunkara T, Gaduputi V. Epidemiology of Pancreatic Cancer: Global Trends, Etiology and Risk Factors. World J Oncol. 2019 Feb;10(1):10-27. doi: 10.14740/wjon1166.