Gillette Venus, America’s #1 Female Shave Brand*, Aces its Upgrades to the Brand’s World Class Lineup for a “Shave That Serves Your Skin”

For Peyton Stearns, Venus’ Extra Smooth Sensitive is her go-to to feel at the top of her game. “Its lubricating strip helps protect my sensitive skin, so I get a smooth shave with up to 0% shave irritation,” she says. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a professional tennis player, and a busy mom, it’s important that every product I use makes me feel my best, so I can be the best,” says Taylor Townsend (Photo: Business Wire)

"On and off the court, it makes a difference when I feel my best – and the Venus MoistureGlide Razor leaves my skin feeling silky, glowy, and as smooth as my best serve,” says Alycia Parks. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 2018, Venus has championed positivity and self-expression through My Skin. My Way. — empowering women to feel powerful and unapologetic in their own skin. This year, the brand is excited to introduce updates to its trusted product line, so that there are no compromises when it comes to shaving. As the Official Razor of the WTA, and through the brand’s partnership with Townsend, Parks, and Stearns, Venus looks to continue to radiate positivity and strength through the “Power of Smooth” on and off the court.

“For almost 25 years, Gillette Venus has developed products with women’s smooth skin in mind. Our team of female-led scientists are constantly revolutionizing the shave care category, which is why we are thrilled to share this upgraded collection, where every woman can find a razor that serves her skin and hair type,” says Isabel Pimentel, Brand Vice President, Gillette Venus North America. “We knew there was no better way to introduce this lineup than by continuing our partnership with female athletes to demonstrate how important it is to feel your best in everything you do.”

The upgraded collection, anchored by the newly released MoistureGlide Razor, includes product updates for seamless user experience, limited edition-tennis themed razors and updated packaging. Venus launched these offerings through a TVC campaign and will host an event at the Miami Open this month, followed by activations at tournaments throughout the WTA season.

“As a professional tennis player, and a busy mom, it’s important that every product I use makes me feel my best, so I can be the best,” says Taylor Townsend. “The Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Razor helps defends against ingrown hair and razor burn, so whether you’re defending your latest match title or looking for a personal win, you can do so with powerful, smooth, skin.”

Just like every athlete has their own routine, every woman has unique skin needs. That’s why Venus offers a razor for every kind of shave. For Peyton Stearns, Venus’ Extra Smooth Sensitive is her go-to to feel at the top of her game. “Its lubricating strip helps protect my sensitive skin, so I get a smooth shave with up to 0% shave irritation,” she says.

For Alycia Parks, “It’s always Venus,” she says. “On and off the court, it makes a difference when I feel my best – and the Venus MoistureGlide Razor leaves my skin feeling silky, glowy, and as smooth as my best serve.”

Recognizing that different tools serve different skin types, Venus has a quiz to help women decide the best suited razor for them. To ensure that every shave is a great one, Venus will also include a new shower holder, to keep the razor clean and dry between uses.

Some of our athlete ambassadors’ favorite razors are:

The NEW Gillette Venus MoistureGlide Razor : Designed for users with dry skin, this razor is sandwiched between two moisture bars made with more than 50% skin conditioners plus a touch of argan oil. It helps protect against dryness after shaving.

: Designed for users with dry skin, this razor is sandwiched between two moisture bars made with more than 50% skin conditioners plus a touch of argan oil. It helps protect against dryness after shaving. The Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Sensitive Razor : Designed for sensitive, irritation-prone skin, this dermatologist tested razor features sharp, durable blades that get users a close shave with up to 0% shave irritation thanks to the cushioned blue strip that acts like the skin’s bodyguard.

: Designed for sensitive, irritation-prone skin, this dermatologist tested razor features sharp, durable blades that get users a close shave with up to 0% shave irritation thanks to the cushioned blue strip that acts like the skin’s bodyguard. The Gillette Venus for Pubic Hair and Skin Razor: Designed to take on thick hair and thin skin and features the Irritation Defense Bar for a smooth and close shave, helping to defend from irritation, so users don’t have to settle for ingrown hair, razor burn, or redness.

More information on Venus can be found at www.GilletteVenus.com as well as on Instagram and TikTok.

* Source Euromonitor International Limited; Source: Euromonitor International; Beauty & Personal Care 2024 ed, Women’s Razors and Blades, Value Sales, 2023 data.

About Gillette Venus:

For more than 120 years, Gillette has set the standard for precision and performance, enriching the lives of 800 million consumers worldwide. Pioneering innovations in shaving and skincare, Gillette continually exceeds expectations in personal grooming. Among its esteemed legacy, Gillette Venus shines as one of its most prominent brands, with over 20 years of expertise in women's shaving and grooming. Venus embodies innovation and empowerment, celebrating each woman's unique beauty. With a focus on quality and comfort, Venus elevates shaving, with precise trims and hydrating shave gels. Wherever you choose to shave, shape, trim or style, Venus products are designed with your body and its hair in mind. For the latest updates and information on Gillette Venus, please visit gillettevenus.com.

About the WTA

The WTA is the original game-changer for women’s sport.

Founded in 1973 by the visionary Billie Jean King, the WTA was created to build equal opportunities for women in tennis, and we’ve been breaking boundaries ever since. Today we’re the powerhouse of women’s professional sports, uniting athletes in fearless competition and bringing people together through the love of tennis.

The Hologic WTA Tour shares the thrill of every serve, rally and match point with an audience of more one billion around the world. Players compete for PIF WTA ranking points in tournament arenas on six continents before the season hits its peak at the WTA Finals, where the best singles and doubles superstars battle to be crowned as year-end champions.

Our ambitions go well beyond the court. We are champions for our 1,600 incredible athletes and drivers of change through advocacy and action for women’s health and empowerment across the globe.

Rally the world: wtatennis.com

Category: Gillette-Venus