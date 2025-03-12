Assurant Ventures Invests in Automotive Ventures’ Mobility Fund II

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant Ventures, the venture capital investment arm of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles in partnership with the world’s leading brands, today announced an investment in Automotive Ventures’ Mobility Fund II. The fund focuses on identifying and supporting innovative early-stage startups across the mobility ecosystem and will enable Assurant Global Automotive to better support automotive dealer clients.

“Automotive Ventures provides unique access to a curated pipeline of promising early-stage mobility companies that we may not otherwise discover,” said AJ Fang, partner at Assurant Ventures. “This investment brings strategic value to our business and presents a powerful opportunity to co-invest in tools and technologies that support our automotive dealer partners in the evolving mobility space.”

“We’re thrilled to have a chance to work with Assurant Ventures in the new fund,” said Steve Greenfield, general partner of Automotive Ventures. “We look forward to sharing deal flow, working collaboratively with their team, and co-investing in early-stage startups across the mobility spectrum.”

Assurant is committed to serving a diverse, global network of dealership partners and this investment underscores the pursuit of best-in-class technologies to support them. Automotive Ventures closely monitors cutting-edge startups focused on the dealership ecosystem, including dealership performance, digital retailing, and aftermarket services.

“As the pace of innovation in mobility accelerates, Assurant remains an active partner in bringing new technology to our dealer customers,” said Jeff Strickland, EVP and President, Assurant Global Automotive. “We look forward to working with Automotive Ventures to identify and evaluate next-gen solutions. Combined with our more than 60 years of retail support and dealership performance management, these efforts will help drive outstanding service and performance for our clients.”

The Automotive Ventures Mobility Fund II is the firm’s third fund. Automotive Ventures has made 39 investments out of three funds and has $35 million under management and typically invests $250,000 USD into seed-stage mobility startups around the world.

Assurant Ventures is dedicated to investing in transformative businesses that align with Assurant’s business.

About Assurant Ventures

Assurant Ventures is the venture capital investment arm of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and motor vehicles in partnership with the world’s leading brands. Assurant Ventures identifies and partners with forward-thinking businesses to drive value and innovation. For more information on Assurant Ventures, visit www.assurant.com/partner-with-us/partnerships/ventures.

About Automotive Ventures

Automotive Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to investing in companies shaping the future of mobility and automotive innovation. With a deep understanding of the industry, Automotive Ventures supports entrepreneurs in building impactful businesses that redefine mobility. For more information, visit www.automotiveventures.com.

