Bloxley Selects Mbanq to Power Its Vision for Effortless, Stylish Finance

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloxley, the innovative fintech and digital finance app, committed to making money management beautifully simple, has chosen Mbanq, a global leader in financial technology and embedded finance, to power its upcoming launch. With Mbanq’s advanced embedded banking platform and comprehensive compliance solutions, Bloxley is set to deliver financial services that combine style, convenience, and an unmatched user experience.

Bloxley’s partnership with Mbanq ensures consumers will enjoy a seamless and secure financial ecosystem, to send money, manage expenses, and create customized experiences in ways that are effortless, personal and fun. The platform will offer a suite of features that go beyond the expected, to create an utterly user-centric financial experience that puts consumers first.

Leon Fischer-Brocks, co-founder and CEO of Bloxley, says, “Bloxley is not here to do what other consumer-facing fintechs have done before. Bloxley is here to do it better. With Mbanq’s cutting-edge technology and regulatory expertise, Bloxley is pushing boundaries to create financial tools that are intuitive, stylish, and designed for straightforward everyday use.”

At its core, the Bloxley app morphs everyday finance into something extraordinary to deliver a better experience than traditional banks. From a non-intrusive, yet personalized debit card experience, complete with stickers, drawings, and text, to lightning-fast international money transfers to over 100 countries, Bloxley improves how people transact, spend, save and understand their money.

Imanuel Kaiser, co-founder and CPO of Bloxley, adds, “Bloxley’s mission is clear; to create a beautifully simple financial experience that is an insightful partner. By merging key trends, the latest innovation, AI-enhancement, and effortless UX, we’re replacing disjointed products with human-centric solutions to finally build an ecosystem that caters to users, not the other way around.”

Bloxley Outstanding Features:

Industry-leading user-friendly, intuitive interface to make financial management as easy as messaging a friend.

MoneyPenny AI, a large language model that acts as a financial concierge. It enables users to send payments, manage budgets, receive predictive financial insights, and access instant customer support through text or voice commands.

Customized debit cards for unique personal expression and fun, where users easily design their cards with individual touches that reflect their style.

SpeedPay to send and receive money instantly with Bloxley friends, free of charge.

Fast & cost-efficient international transfers to move money globally in just a few taps, at outstandingly competitive rates.

@BloxID to simplify payments with unique user IDs, without complexity and no account numbers.

Payment links and bill splitting which enable users to easily divide shared expenses with friends, family, or colleagues, whether they are Bloxley users or not.

Launching later this year, the Bloxley app will set new standards in financial convenience. Its sleek, user-friendly design, combined with smart features like bill splitting, customizable savings pockets, and QR code payment requests, ensures users have full control over their money, without any hassle.

Additionally, safety remains paramount. With Mbanq’s leading security framework, including industry-standard encryption and PCI-DSS compliance, Bloxley is committed to protecting users' data and funds at every step.

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, says, “The Bloxley app represents the future of AI-enhanced digital financial services where convenience, security, and personal expression go hand in hand. Mbanq is proud to support Bloxley’s vision to set a new standard for quality in digital finance.”

Set to go live in Q2, 2025, Bloxley is preparing to push the boundaries of what a financial platform can be, to prove that finance doesn’t have to be cold, complicated, or boring. With Mbanq as its trusted partner, Bloxley is primed to become a standout player in the world of fintech.

About:

Mbanq is a global leader in embedded finance and banking technology. It empowers traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, fintech platforms and non-financial brands with innovative technology, regulatory expertise, and operational support to create and deliver modern digital finance. www.mbanq.com

Bloxley is a forward-thinking financial technology company dedicated to simplifying money management. With a unique, user-first approach, Bloxley offers financial services that are secure, efficient, stylish, intuitive, and fun. www.bloxley.com

Bloxley is not a bank. Bloxley is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Mbanq’s banking partner, North Bay Credit Union, Member NCUA.