AVP Strikes Historic Multi-Year Broadcast Agreements with CBS Sports and The CW Network

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AVP, America’s only professional beach volleyball league, is today announcing historic national broadcast partnerships with CBS Sports and The CW Network. CBS Television Network will broadcast the 2025 AVP League Championship in a marquee television event on Sunday, August 31st from 2:00-4:00pm ET in addition to matches airing on CBS Sports Network throughout the season. The CW will also broadcast dynamic professional beach volleyball matches live from iconic venues across the country on AVP Saturday Nights from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 8:00-10:00pm ET.

These partnerships mark a pivotal moment for the AVP and professional beach volleyball, following a surge in popularity sparked by the exciting 2024 Paris Olympics. The AVP League is the only national league dedicated to the sport of beach volleyball, showcasing elite athletes – both men and women – in dynamic, city-based competitions. Eight teams – LA Launch, San Diego Smash, New York Nitro, Brooklyn Blaze, Miami Mayhem, Palm Beach Passion, Dallas Dream, and Austin Aces – will battle through a season from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“Beach volleyball is one of the most electrifying sports in the world – now, with The CW and CBS Sports, we’re giving it the prime-time spotlight it deserves,” said AVP Commissioner Robert Corvino. “This isn’t just a win for AVP; it’s a game-changer for professional beach volleyball itself. Fans are about to experience beach volleyball like never before.”

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the AVP and bring the exciting world of professional beach volleyball to our viewers,” said Brad Schwartz, President, The CW Network. “Our broadcast of last season’s AVP men’s and women’s open live from Chicago resonated with sports fans, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring the full season to our growing broadcast audience. AVP is a natural fit to join the expanding CW Sports family, which includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football and basketball and Grand Slam Track.”

Below is the 2025 broadcast schedule for the AVP. To keep up with all things AVP and exclusive behind-the-scenes content, follow @avpbeach on all social media platforms and visit avp.com.

2025 Broadcast Schedule

AVP League Opening Weekend; Palm Beach, FL CBS Sports Network – Friday, May 23rd The CW Network – Saturday, May 24th

AVP League Week 2: San Diego, CA CBS Sports Network – Friday, June 6th The CW Network – Saturday, June 7th

AVP League Week 3: Miami, FL CBS Sports Network – Friday, June 13th The CW Network – Saturday, June 14th

AVP League Week 4: East Hampton, NY The CW Network – Saturday, June 21st CBS Sports Network – Sunday, June 22nd

AVP League Week 5: Los Angeles, CA CBS Sports Network – Friday, July 11th The CW Network – Saturday, July 12th

AVP League Week 6: New York, NY The CW Network – Saturday, July 19th CBS – Sunday, July 20th

AVP League Week 7: Austin, TX CBS Sports Network – Friday, August 1st The CW Network – Saturday, August 2nd

AVP League Week 8: Dallas, TX CBS Sports Network – Friday, August 8th The CW Network – Saturday, August 9th

AVP Manhattan Beach Open Finals: Manhattan Beach, CA The CW Network – Sunday, August 17th; Manhattan Beach, CA

AVP League Championship Weekend: Chicago, IL Semi-finals: The CW Network – Saturday, August 30th Finals: CBS – Sunday, August 31st



About the AVP

AVP is the preeminent professional beach volleyball league in the world. AVP produces and markets the most entertaining beach volleyball events across our AVP League, the AVP Heritage Series and AVP America. Established in 1983 and headquartered in Southern California, AVP embodies 40 years of tradition and brings to life the convergence of competition, excitement, beauty, beach, sport, and equality for men and women. For more information, please visit avp.com and follow the AVP on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @avpbeach.

About The CW Network

The CW is America’s fifth major broadcast network and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week in addition to nearly 400 hours of sports per year as the broadcast home to ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football games, “Inside the NFL,” WWE NXT and NASCAR Xfinity Series. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 100 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.