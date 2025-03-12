Amino Health Partners with Bend Health to Expand Access to Youth Mental Health Services

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amino Health, the leading digital healthcare guidance platform, today announced a partnership with Bend Health, a national provider of pediatric mental health care for children, teens, and young adults. This collaboration will enable qualifying Amino Health members to seamlessly connect with Bend Health’s youth mental health platform through the Amino Health platform, expanding access to in-network mental health support.

"Parents and caregivers shouldn’t have to struggle to find high-quality mental health care for their kids," said Monika Roots, MD, Co-Founder, Chief Medical Officer, and President of Bend Health. "Too often, families are faced with long waitlists or fragmented care that doesn’t meet their needs. By partnering with Amino Health, we’re making it easier for families to quickly connect with Bend Health’s comprehensive, in-network youth mental health services, so kids get the right support when they need it."

Through this partnership, qualifying Amino Health members can now:

Connect with licensed mental health professionals for evidence-based treatment and personalized care plans, backed by 9 peer-reviewed studies showing better outcomes

Benefit from family-focused mental health resources to support caregivers and promote long-term well-being

Mental health challenges among young people are at an all-time high, with 1 in 5 children experiencing a mental health disorder*, yet half of them do not receive treatment**. By partnering with Bend Health, Amino Health is addressing a critical gap in access to high-quality, in-network mental health care for youth and their families. *MMWR, **NCS

"As a parent, I have experienced the struggle of finding a pediatric neuropsychologist. And even when you find a quality provider who accepts your insurance, wait times can be 6 months," said John Asalone, CEO of Amino Health. "Partnering with Bend Health allows us to guide families to trusted, high-quality mental health care, ensuring children and teens receive the support they need - when they need it."

About Amino Health

Amino Health is a healthcare navigation company dedicated to connecting members to affordable, high-quality care. Its platform provides personalized care guidance that allows members to find and make informed decisions about providers, facilities, conditions, procedures, prescriptions, and more. Learn more at www.amino.com.

About Bend Health

Bend Health, Inc., a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, is on a mission to improve access and reduce the cost of high-quality, expert mental health care. Bend is revolutionizing treatment through its unique collaborative care model that includes coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers who work with families to provide comprehensive, personalized care plans that help children feel better today, and thrive tomorrow. Through measurement-based care, Bend achieves better outcomes, supporting happier and healthier kids and families, with nine peer-reviewed published studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the model. Bend’s services cover over 95 million kids and families through partnerships with leading insurers, employers, and health systems, and self-pay. For more information, visit www.BendHealth.com.