Kaycha Labs Selected by Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for Statewide Cannabis Testing Services

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaycha Labs, a leading provider of cannabis testing technologies and methods across the United States, has been awarded a new contract by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to serve as an official testing laboratory for cannabis, cannabis products, and related devices across the Commonwealth.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kaycha Labs’ Natick, MA facility will test samples to identify cannabinoid profiles, biological contaminants (such as microbials and mycotoxins), chemical contaminants (such as pesticides, solvents, and heavy metals), and the presence of unauthorized additives. These services are critical to the CCC’s enforcement and regulatory oversight, including initiatives like the Secret Shopper Program and the Quarantine Order on Vaporizer Products.

“Kaycha Labs is honored to partner with the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to ensure cannabis products in the state meet the highest standards of public health and safety,” said Christopher Martinez, President/Co-founder of Kaycha Labs. “Our mission has always been to deliver accurate, science-based testing to protect consumers and promote transparency in the cannabis industry.”

The agreement establishes a two-year term with the option for two additional two-year renewals, allowing the CCC to maintain a consistent, high-quality testing partner as the industry continues to evolve. The contract includes expedited testing protocols in the event of a public health concern, and all services will be provided in accordance with the Commission’s strict regulatory framework.

As a national leader in laboratory testing, Kaycha Labs operates one of the largest networks of accredited cannabis testing facilities in the U.S., and this partnership further solidifies its commitment to compliance, innovation, and public safety.

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, and North Carolina. Kaycha’s network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing accuracy and speed, delivering fast results with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha Labs implements over 500 procedures and methods to test Cannabis using state-of-the-art equipment. International Standards Organization (ISO), United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).