Econolite Selected to Deploy Lidar Traffic Signal Detection System in Utah

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Econolite, part of Umovity and the leader in One-Stop-Shop traffic management solutions, today announced that it was awarded a contract by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to deploy intelligent lidar-based traffic signal detection systems in the state of Utah. Econolite will use Ouster’s 3D digital lidar in combination with Ouster BlueCity, a turnkey traffic management platform for intelligent signal actuation and analytics, to enhance traffic flow, safety, and operational efficiencies at intersections and roadways throughout the state.

As part of the traffic signal detection project, a UDOT committee assessed six proposed lidar detection systems and determined five met the minimum requirements. Based on the technical evaluation that included company experience, customer support, and warranties, Econolite received the highest overall vendor score with its proposed Ouster BlueCity integrated solution.

“We are pleased that UDOT chose us to deliver on this strategic lidar detection project that focuses on improving traffic management and intersection safety with real-time lidar data collection,” said Jim Madden, Econolite Vice President of U.S. Sales. “By leveraging Ouster BlueCity and Econolite’s Cobalt controllers powered by EOS, UDOT will be able to leverage real-time insights into traffic flow, multimodal road user behaviors, and potential safety risks. The solution will also integrate seamlessly with UDOT’s existing traffic signal system, supporting dynamic traffic signal interventions designed to improve safety for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”

Econolite will ensure that the deployed lidar detection solution supports UDOT’s traffic signal actuation use case and safety-related applications, such as Vulnerable Roadway User (VRU) detection and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) connected vehicle message protocols. The complete solution also integrates UDOT’s Roadside Units (RSUs) and will be managed through an edge computing system.

Ouster BlueCity combines Ouster's high-resolution digital lidar with deep-learning AI perception software and data analytics to create a real-time digital traffic twin of an intersection or road. The solution provides reliable 3D detection, classification and tracking of multimodal road users in adverse weather and lighting conditions. The cloud-based dashboard makes lidar data available 24/7, requiring no other external aggregated data sources or manual data collection efforts. In addition, the solution is non-invasive and typically requires no road closures or ongoing maintenance.

“We are thrilled to partner with Econolite to deploy a complete lidar-detection traffic solution in Utah, which performed the best in a comprehensive evaluation of competitive systems,” said Itai Dadon, Vice President of Smart Infrastructure at Ouster. “By modernizing its road infrastructure with Ouster BlueCity, Utah can provide more efficient, more scalable, and safer streets for all road users.”

The five-year contract with Econolite to deploy the Ouster lidar detection solution with UDOT’s existing traffic signal and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) follows on the heels of a grant awarded to Utah by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to lead the Connected West Project, spanning Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming to serve as a national model to accelerate and spur new deployments of V2X technologies. This program is part of the Saving Lives with Connectivity: Accelerating V2X Deployment initiative. Econolite has already received an order for an initial 15 Ouster BlueCity systems. To read more about the project, visit: https://www.econolite.com/in-action/case-study/lidar-traffic-signal-detection-system/

About Econolite – part of Umovity

Econolite is the North American market leader in intelligent traffic management solutions with over 92 years of experience. Econolite has provided more than 160,000 detection sensors deployed at over 60,000 intersections. Its leading traffic management software has been installed by more than 500 agencies across North America. Econolite prides itself on being the leading One-Stop-Shop provider of traffic management solutions, including Cabinets, Controllers, Software, Sensors, and Professional Services. With nearly 800 employees primarily in North America, Econolite drives innovation in traffic management and safety solutions, including connected and automated vehicles research and development. In June 2022, Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in Econolite, and together with PTV Group, a dynamic partnership was formed. Since 2023, Econolite and PTV Group are united under the brand Umovity. For more information, visit www.econolite.com.