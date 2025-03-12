Recurly and Nuuly Announce Expanded Partnership to Drive Customer-Centric Innovation

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recurly, a leader in subscription management and billing platform, and Nuuly, the innovative clothing subscription rental service, today announced the two brands’ expanded partnership bringing flexible, sustainable, and highly-personalized fashion subscription services to U.S. consumers.

Building on a successful collaboration that began in 2019, this expanded partnership will help Nuuly meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base with new features, including The Thrift Shop, a program that enables customers to buy pre-loved clothing as part of their Nuuly clothing rental subscription plan—reinforcing the company’s commitment to individuality and environmental responsibility. Through this partnership, Nuuly is leveraging Recurly’s subscription platform to not only manage its growing subscriber base, but also support partial order management. This integration aligns with Nuuly’s evolving business model, focused on driving long-term customer loyalty through richer, more personalized experiences.

“ According to our 2025 State of Subscriptions report, improving retention is the top priority for more than two thirds of subscription businesses, as retaining customers drives sustainable growth,” said Joe Rohrlich, CEO at Recurly. “ Our platform enables smooth subscription and billing management, freeing up Nuuly’s team to focus on designing innovative features and curating memorable experiences for its customers at every touch point. Together, we’ve helped Nuuly lay the groundwork for dynamic, scalable growth while simultaneously enhancing their customer experience.”

Through their relentless dedication to customer-driven innovation—and with the support of Recurly—Nuuly isn’t just building a brand. The company is creating an experience that keeps customers engaged, inspired, and coming back for more, which has driven more than 50% growth in the past year.

“ ​​As our business has grown and the volume has increased, our relationship with Recurly has only strengthened,” said David Hayne, President of Nuuly and Chief Technology Officer at URBN. “ We've been able to provide valuable feedback and guidance on the roadmap, sharing what’s critical for our needs. In turn, Recurly has consistently partnered with us, offering thoughtful solutions and support to help us succeed.”

For more information on Nuuly’s partnership with Recurly, read the full case study here.

About Recurly

Recurly is how leading brands grow subscription revenue. Thousands of innovative companies and growth leaders in streaming media, digital publishing, software, travel, health and wellness industries rely on Recurly to help them get ahead of what’s next. Recurly’s all-in-one platform and full flexibility is how customers are earning an average return on investment of 16x. Companies like Sling, Twitch, BarkBox, FabFitFun, Paramount, Lucid, and Sprout Social choose Recurly to manage and optimize their subscriber lifecycles with ease. Founded in San Francisco in 2009, Recurly has offices in Broomfield, London and Medellin. Learn more at recurly.com.

About Nuuly

Since 1970, URBN has encouraged customers to express themselves through their wardrobes and the spaces they keep. Nuuly is the latest extension of this mission—an experience that gives customers access to more of the clothes and brands they love through a monthly rental subscription. Nuuly stocks thousands of styles from hundreds of brands for all of life's occasions—from the special to the everyday, from work to vacations, and everything in between. For more information, visit nuuly.com and follow @nuuly on Instagram. Press inquiries directed to press@nuuly.com.