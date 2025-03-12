FoxBot Mk3 Takes on More Warehouse Work with New Capabilities and Industry Applications

The FoxBot Mk3 has four new major capabilities, including autonomous trailer loading, auto-adjusting fork tines that accommodate new load profiles, additional software integrations to connect warehouse workflows and an expanded sensor suite to enhance safe and efficient movement throughout the warehouse. The FoxBot ATL mitigates a range of issues associated with manual forklift operations that disrupt warehouse operations by automating time-consuming repetitive tasks, increasing employee productivity, and supporting a safe environment with a lower risk of injury. With its sensors for real-time perception and proprietary software, the autonomous forklift navigates the warehouse floor with precision, avoiding obstacles as it picks and moves pallets.

With new cameras built into the FoxBot Mk3’s mast, it can identify pallet pockets and adjust the width of its fork tines automatically to pick up pallets in any orientation from trailers it has never seen before. (Photo: Business Wire)

The FoxBot Mk3 has auto-adjusting forks that identify pallet pockets and adjust to a wide range of pallet configurations, ideal for industrial and manufacturing warehouses. (Photo: Business Wire)

An enhanced suite of cameras and sensors allow the FoxBot Mk3 to understand its surroundings as it navigates dynamic, ever-changing warehouse docks. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fox Robotics has released the third generation of the FoxBot autonomous forklift – Mk3 (“Mark 3”) – expanding its capabilities to cover more applications and serve new and different industries with autonomous dock workflows. ProMat 2025 attendees can see FoxBot Mk3 in person at booth N7963 in the North Building or see it in action in this video.

The Mk3 has four new major capabilities, including autonomous trailer loading, auto-adjusting fork tines that accommodate new load profiles, additional software integrations to connect warehouse workflows and an expanded sensor suite to enhance safe and efficient movement throughout the warehouse.

“Fox Robotics is the unequivocal leader in dock autonomy today demonstrated by the new technology and capabilities we’ve built into the third-generation FoxBot,” says Marin Tchakarov, CEO and President at Fox Robotics. “Breakthrough software and hardware innovations on the Mk3 provide warehouse and distribution centers in new industries like manufacturing and industrial distribution the opportunity to capitalize on the productivity and labor savings the FoxBot ATL provides.”

With Loading Functionality, Enhanced Vision System Mk3 Picks more Pallet Types

The FoxBot Mk3 now has trailer-loading capabilities, in addition to unloading, so operators can fully automate inbound and outbound dock operations increasing efficiency and throughput. It autonomously picks, moves and loads or unloads single or double-stacked pallets into and out of trailers.

The FoxBot forklift uses on-board cameras and LiDAR sensors to identify pallets and detect obstacles in real time. The sensor suite on the Mk3 has been expanded to improve the forklift’s ability to dynamically track and understand its surroundings, so it can work safely and seamlessly in the warehouse environment. Using trained visual perception models the FoxBot ATL picks pallets in any orientation from trailers it has never seen before and places them on receiving floors that can dynamically change over time. It can handle pallets that are single stacked, double stacked or stacked in pyramid loads, as well as pallets wrapped with plastic.

Auto-adjusting Forks Handle Wider Range of Load Profiles and Pallet Types

With new cameras built into the Mk3’s mast, it can identify pallet pockets and adjust the width of its fork tines automatically to pick up pallets in any orientation from trailers it has never seen before. It adapts to a variety of load types and pallet configurations, ideal for industrial and manufacturing warehouses, without the need to manually reposition the forks.

Mk3 Connects with Conveyors to Executive More Fulfillment Workflows

New software integrations empower warehouse operators to create sophisticated warehouse environments. The Mk3 can pick up or drop off pallets from elevated conveyors, the staging floor and trailers, as well as automatically move them between automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) and conveyors. Operators can connect the forklift, or a whole fleet of them, to a warehouse management system (WMS) to seamlessly collaborate with other automation and robotics.

Autonomous Forklifts Increase Warehouse Productivity

The FoxBot ATL mitigates a range of issues associated with manual forklift operations that disrupt warehouse operations by automating time-consuming repetitive tasks, increasing employee productivity, and supporting a safe environment with a lower risk of injury. With its sensors for real-time perception and proprietary software, the autonomous forklift navigates the warehouse floor with precision, avoiding obstacles as it picks and moves pallets.

The FoxBot Mk3:

Unloads over 50 double-stacked or 25 single-stacked 40 by 48 inches pallets in less than an hour.

Detects and avoids obstacles using 360-degree monitoring supported by LiDAR sensors and cameras.

Features fully redundant safety braking that prevents collisions and enhances worker safety.

Works up to 16-18-hour shifts in a single battery charge.

Connects to cellular and Wi-Fi networks to deploy and start work within a few hours.

About Fox Robotics

Founded in 2017, Fox Robotics is leading the industry in autonomous pallet workflows to improve workplace safety and productivity in warehouses across the U.S. and Canada. The company develops, manufactures, and sells the world's first autonomous trailer loader/unloader, the FoxBot. Since Fox Robotics introduced the FoxBot autonomous forklift in 2018, the technology has been deployed at over 50 customer sites across the U.S. and Canada and its installed fleet has surpassed 6 million lifetime pallet pulls. Fox Robotics customers include DHL, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Walmart, among others. Fox Robotics is backed by investments from BMW i Ventures and Zebra Technologies Corp. To learn more, visit FoxRobotics.com or follow Fox Robotics on LinkedIn.