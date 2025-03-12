Levelpath Joins Coupa App Marketplace with Certified AI-Powered Procurement Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levelpath, a leading AI-powered procurement platform, today announced its certification as a Coupa App Marketplace solution. The integration brings advanced procurement automation capabilities to Coupa's AI-native Total Spend Management platform, helping organizations streamline operations and reduce procurement cycle times by up to 60%.

"Rapidly evolving business environments demand intelligent, automated procurement solutions to maintain efficiency and agility," said Nigel Pegg, SVP of Platform at Coupa. "We're excited to welcome Levelpath to the Coupa App Marketplace, providing our customers with enhanced capabilities to optimize their spend management processes and deliver greater value across their organizations and platforms."

"The Coupa App Marketplace enables us to advance our vision of transforming procurement through intelligent automation," said Alex Yakubovich, CEO & Co-founder of Levelpath. "Our Coupa integration empowers procurement teams to automate routine tasks, reduce cycle times, and make data-driven decisions through real-time analytics and intelligent workflow automation. By combining Levelpath's AI capabilities with Coupa's powerful AI-native platform, we are helping organizations transform procurement into a strategic driver of business value.”

The certification validates that Levelpath meets the stringent requirements of Coupa's App Marketplace Partner Program. Through this program, software partners develop complementary solutions that seamlessly integrate with the Coupa platform, allowing customers to expand their spend management capabilities while minimizing the complexity and cost of third-party integrations.

Levelpath's Intake and Orchestration solution provides procurement teams with a structured, automated approach to request management, accelerating decision-making while improving process visibility and compliance. This integration with Coupa's AI-native Total Spend Management platform helps organizations elevate procurement into a strategic business function.

"By integrating Levelpath with Coupa's AI-native platform, we are making procurement simpler and more efficient for our customers," said Stan Garber, President & Co-founder of Levelpath. "This integration reflects a core value of both Levelpath and Coupa of putting customer success first. As a trusted app provider in the Coupa App Marketplace, we are excited to offer our users streamlined intake and orchestration processes that make procurement more delightful."

Key Integration Advantages

Pathfinder: Determine the right path for every stakeholder with just a few simple questions. Potential paths include direct engagement with procurement, supplier management and legal, or access to company policies and general information.

Intake: Experience a conversational approach that simplifies stakeholder engagement. Our solution begins with just two questions to get things moving and allows for a dynamic configuration of additional questions tailored to your business needs.

Workspace Approvals: Streamline and expedite time-to-value by fostering real-time collaboration across the enterprise. Engage seamlessly with stakeholders, suppliers, finance, IT, and legal teams through one unified AI platform.

Value Tracking: Magnify the impact of procurement efforts with project tracking capabilities. Benchmark progress against savings goals and tighten compliance by aligning initiatives with finance, mapping savings to profitability goals.

Enterprise-Wide Collaboration: Dynamic workflow steps and assignments to ensure that the right teams are involved in the purchase process.

AI-Driven Platform: Automate routine tasks, summarize information captured in the workspace, and leverage AI-powered analytics to empower stakeholders to focus on strategic initiatives.

For more information on how Levelpath can enhance your procurement capabilities through the Coupa platform, visit Levelpath on the Coupa App Marketplace.

About Levelpath

Levelpath is the AI-powered procurement platform that seamlessly connects workflows, data, people, and devices to transform business-supplier collaboration. Our platform unifies procurement through advanced AI, making enterprise commerce more efficient, transparent, and profitable while delivering an exceptional user experience at every step. At the core of our platform is Pathfinder, an intelligent front door interface that simplifies complex procurement processes into intuitive workflows. Powering this seamless experience is our Hyperbridge reasoning engine which extracts, enriches, and structures procurement data from hundreds of thousands of sources, ensuring real-time visibility and smarter decision-making across all devices.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Levelpath is backed by leading investors, including Benchmark, Redpoint Ventures, Menlo Ventures, NewView Capital, and World Innovation Lab (WiL). For more information, visit levelpath.com, email info@levelpath.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.