Türksat to leverage capacity on Eutelsat’s KONNECT VHTS satellite for in-flight connectivity over Europe

Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) and Türksat announce a new multi-million-dollar, multi-year agreement between for Ka band services on Eutelsat’s KONNECT VHTS satellite. Under the agreement, Türksat will leverage multiple beams over Europe to provide services to airlines.

Türksat is one of the world's leading satellite operators, delivering multiple satellite connectivity solutions over its own fleet, as well as third party satellites.

KONNECT VHTS entered into service in October 2023 to address the European fixed broadband and in-flight connectivity verticals. With Ka-band capacity of 500 Gbps, KONNECT VHTS embarks the most powerful on-board digital processor ever put in orbit, offering capacity allocation flexibility, optimal spectrum use, and progressive ground network deployment.

Eva Berneke, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat said: “We are honored to be selected by Türksat to reinforce its aero mobility offer. KONNECT VHTS is one of the most advanced satellites in our GEO connectivity fleet, specifically designed to address the European inflight connectivity market. We look forward to partnering with Türksat as an anchor customer on KONNECT VHTS as its deploys its capabilities in the mobility market.”

Ahmet Hamdi ATALAY, General Manager of Türksat added: “Türksat has been strengthening its capability to offer Aero services in in-flight connectivity verticals by expanding its reach via KONNECT VHTS. This agreement will enable us to provide more reliable and uninterrupted IFC services for our Aero clients that have so many destinations over Europe. I believe that this cooperation will pave the way for new opportunities that will empower Türksat as one of the leading service providers in IFC market.”

