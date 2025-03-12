Corona Cero Becomes the Official Global Beer Sponsor of the World Surf League (WSL) in a Landmark Partnership

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Corona Cero, the award-winning no-alcohol beer brand, proudly announces a new four-year partnership with the World Surf League (WSL). This marks the league's first-ever global partnership with a no-alcohol beer brand, building on its eight-year partnership with Corona. Together, Corona Cero and WSL will bring more choice for athletes and fans while embracing the laid-back spirit that defines both surfing and the Corona brand ethos.

Following Corona Cero’s triple-digit volume growth in 2024, the WSL partnership reinforces the brand’s commitment to moderation, relaxation, and celebration.

“Surfing is more than just a sport—it’s a lifestyle that embraces balance, nature, and the importance of unwinding,” said Clarissa Pantoja, Global VP of Corona. “This partnership between the WSL and Corona Cero is a unique opportunity that provides more choices for athletes and fans at events, while also allowing the brand to enhance moments of relaxation and enjoyment for everyone involved.”

Kicking off with the MEO Rip Curl Pro in Portugal, presented by Corona Cero, surfers and fans of legal drinking age will have the chance to enjoy Corona Cero during the surfing action.

During the WSL Championship Tour (CT), Corona Cero will be integrated throughout most of WSL’s premier events, delivering broadcast innovations, digital content, and immersive activations designed to bring fans closer to the action. The brand will also implement its Relaxation Clause in all WSL athlete contracts, a commitment Corona launched in 2024 that ensures all its partnered athletes – including WSL surfers Gabriel Medina and Tatiana Weston Webb – have dedicated time to relax and unwind as part of their contracts.

“We’re thrilled to expand our long-standing global relationship with the Corona brand and to welcome Corona Cero to the WSL. We celebrate the addition of Corona Cero to the Tour, and their ongoing support of professional surfing,” said Ryan Crosby, WSL CEO. “Together we share a passion for the beach, adventure, and sustainability. This relationship touches all aspects of the sport and our shared athletes. We look forward to continuing this global partnership for years to come.”

Stay tuned for more updates on how Corona Cero will bring this global partnership to life throughout the 2025 WSL season. More information can be found by following @Corona and @WSL on all social platforms.

