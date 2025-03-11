Premier Domestic Bank Expands Its Partnership with Intellicheck

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering proprietary on-demand digital and physical identity validation technology solutions, today announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with a preeminent U.S. bank is expected to drive an approximate 15% annual revenue increase from this important customer.

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said the expansion of the collaboration is a testament to the distinct advantages Intellicheck’s proven technology solutions provide. “The extension of our partnership with this marquee customer highlights the value of our innovative identity verification solutions. We are proud to play a pivotal role in fostering customer trust, while enhancing revenue generating capabilities through a secure and efficient banking experience.”

The growth of the collaboration underscores the bank’s recognition of the effectiveness of Intellicheck’s technology solutions in providing good customers with the highest level of security and convenience in a seamless and secure banking experience while bringing revenue generating capabilities online faster, achieving greater productivity gains and accelerating customer acquisitions. This renowned financial institution is using Intellicheck’s innovative technology to facilitate customer onboarding, account name verification, and account modifications.

Headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic, the banking giant is one of the most widely recognized brands in banking. It specializes in credit cards, auto loans, banking and savings accounts. The top ten bank is one of the largest issuers of Visa and MasterCard credit cards and is one of the largest car finance companies in the U.S.

Intellicheck provides both digital and physical identity verification solutions to industries where speed and certainty is crucial. Intellicheck’s approach to proving identity is unique. It enables a frictionless customer experience that seamlessly fits into existing workflows using existing technology, scanning devices or Intellicheck’s mobile app. Intellicheck’s technology solutions provide an identity verification process that creates a competitive advantage for every business by facilitating rapid customer acquisition and on-going customer retention and trust at the point of service, while preventing unauthorized ID use and stopping identity-based fraud.

