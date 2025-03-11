Bidgely at DistribuTECH 2025: Unlocking AI to Build a Smarter, Interactive Grid for Utilities and Consumers

Bidgely and its utility partners will showcase the power of AI for innovative energy management at DistribuTECH 2025. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ALTOS, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely joins fellow energy industry thought leaders in a series of live discussions at the upcoming DistribuTECH International conference in Dallas, Texas, taking place March 24 - 27. As an award-winning top AI company in the energy space, Bidgely and its pioneering utility partners will share their success implementing AI to achieve critical initiatives, including holistic EV programs, grid modernization and more.

“Changes to the energy landscape, particularly EVs, renewable energy and increased peak demand, have necessitated the use of AI technology to align real-time consumer load impact with long-term forecast planning,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “At DistribuTECH 2025, we will see an exciting compilation of AI success stories that showcase how utilities are building smarter, stronger grids.”

Featured Bidgely DistribuTECH Sessions

Beyond Managed Charging: How Utilities Are Building a Holistic EV Management Program, From Detection to Grid Planning to Load Shift

Tuesday, March 25, 10:00 - 10:50am local time, featuring:

Adam Grant, Director, Integrated Energy Services, Operations for NV Energy

Andy Parker, Director, Clean Energy Transition for Ameren

Brittany Blair, Senior Analyst, Research and Industry Strategy for SEPA

Maria Kretzing, VP of Innovation and Analytics for Bidgely

The session will explore how utilities are developing comprehensive AI-powered EV management programs that detect EVs, analyze charging patterns and identify impact on specific grid assets to maximize load-shift value and optimize grid resilience.

Distributed Intelligence and Evolving AMI (AMI 1.0 to 2.0): A Playbook for Utilities Leading the Grid Transformation

Tuesday, March 25, 2:00 - 2:50pm local time

Stefan Zschiegner, VP of Product Management for Itron

Andrea Nuesser, Grid Modernization Leader for Capgemini

Jeff Wahl, VP of Customer Programs for Luma

Abhay Gupta, CEO and Co-founder for Bidgely

This session will showcase the seamless transition from AMI 1.0 to AMI 2.0 smart meters that minimizes disruption to operations and customer coverage, while building a future-ready grid that meets evolving demands.

Smart Grid Future: How Utilities Are Building a Smarter Grid With AI, Dynamic Rates, and Customer Coaching

Wednesday, March 26, 10:00 - 10:50am local time

Patty Torrez, Manager, Digital Customer Experience for PNM

Denine Rothman, Customer Experience Time-of-Day Program Manager for PNM

Riley Cook, Senior Customer Data Analyst for Nova Scotia Power

Shriram Ramanathan, Chief of Staff and AI Evangelist for Bidgely

This session will highlight best practices and lessons turned from using TOU rates and AI-enabled solutions to bridge the gap between customer engagement and flexible grid management.

Peer-to-Peer Exchanges and Live Demonstrations

Ramanathan will also lead an interactive roundtable focused on how AI and GenAI are driving personalization, enabling real-time grid intelligence, and unlocking new demand flexibility opportunities to future-proof the energy ecosystem.

Additionally, Bidgely will host GenAI talks at Booth 1323 in the EXPO Theater in partnership with the Net Zero Alliance, Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27, from 11:30am -12:30pm — GenAI: Transforming Customer and Grid Operations.

To schedule a meeting with Bidgely during DistribuTECH 2025, visit bidgely.com/events/dtech.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.