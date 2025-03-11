DevSavant Expands AI Portfolio with Practice Management Provider Qount to Scale its Operations Before Tax Season

SAN FRANCISCO & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DevSavant, the software development and engineering talent division of private equity firm, Savant Growth, today announced its partnership with Qount, a developer of AI-powered practice management software solutions for public accounting firms. This collaboration follows Qount’s recent $17 million funding round, led by Savant Growth, marking a significant step in accelerating the company’s product innovation and global advancement.

With its strong presence in LATAM, DevSavant provides customers with experienced, high-quality talent and expertise in staff augmentation and custom solutions in software engineering, Salesforce, WordPress, and professional services to enable bootstrapped companies to scale their operations. Just in time for tax season, DevSavant will support the Qount team by expanding and managing the company’s talent with its LATAM network, allowing Qount to scale without jeopardizing profit.

Qount's cloud-based, AI-driven platform is a critical practice management solution, for accountants, tax professionals, auditors, and bookkeepers to streamline operations. With Qount’s recent funding, Savant Growth will provide an extension of its portfolio management by leveraging DevSavant’s expertise in outsourcing talent and resources necessary to further fuel Qount’s growth.

“Partnering with Qount at this critical stage in their growth is a significant opportunity for DevSavant to help equip the company with the resources necessary to tackle their next wave of technological advancements and support their global expansion,” said DevSavant CEO Daniel Peña Ronderos.

"When looking for a partner, we chose Savant Growth for their management services and their ability to leverage DevSavant to help us scale and seize new growth opportunities without sacrificing our ROI," said Peter Miele, CEO of Qount. "DevSavant plays a critical role in our expansion, providing access to resources in LATAM that may not otherwise be easy for us to find. This unique approach to portfolio management gives us the peace of mind we need to push our growth into new regions."

About Qount

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Plano, TX, Qount provides cloud-based, AI-driven practice management software designed for public accounting firms. Qount integrates CRM, onboarding, collaboration, document management, and more into one platform, enhancing efficiency with automated workflows. This all-in-one solution allows firms to standardize processes, minimize errors, and focus on helping clients. For more information, please visit www.qount.io.

About DevSavant

DevSavant is the software development and engineering talent division of private equity firm, SavantGrowth, serving as the trusted technology and talent partner for bootstrapped B2B SaaS companies. Based in Colombia, South America, DevSavant leverages its extensive LATAM network to deliver high-quality, cost-effective engineering solutions that drive growth. Specializing in AI, analytics, automation, and cloud infrastructure software development, the company combines technical expertise with strategic talent support to help portfolio companies and other organizations build exceptional engineering teams and scale their technology operations. For additional information, please visit DevSavant.com.