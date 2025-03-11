BNP Paribas and #FAAPointsForChange Expand Philanthropic Efforts with Excellence Scholarships for Togolese University Students

NEW YORK & INDIAN WELLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 2020, BNP Paribas has supported Félix Auger-Aliassime, a 24-year-old player ranked 18th in the world, in his commitment to building a better future for youth in the West African nation of Togo, his father’s home country. Félix Auger-Aliassime has pledged to donate $5 for each point he wins during the tournament and BNP Paribas will match it with $15 per point.

During the first five years of the program, money raised financed initiatives to improve the conditions of young people in the Kara region of Togo. The project focused on the protection of children’s rights and access to education and sport, benefiting more than 20,000 people.

At the beginning of 2025, Félix Auger-Aliassime, in collaboration with BNP Paribas, decided to enhance the program to support students who are further along in their academic careers, namely deserving students from disadvantaged rural backgrounds in their university academic journey.

Excellence scholarships will be awarded to 30 students enrolled in a bachelor's or master's program at the University of Lomé in Togo to cover their tuition and living expenses. The students will also benefit from mentoring programs and extracurricular activities, facilitating their studies and professional growth.

The main eligibility criteria for applicants will include academic merit, the student's economic situation, their motivation to succeed, and their desire to engage and give back to their communities.

A selection committee will evaluate the applications and choose the 30 laureates after an individual interview. The scholarship will be awarded for one year and is renewable under the condition of maintaining good academic performance.

This program will be deployed with the logistical support of the King Baudouin Foundation, a public utility foundation that will collect donations and ensure their proper use by the local association "Les Salésiens Coopérateurs de Don Bosco." Recognized in Togo since 2010, this association works for the development of children and young people in several regions of Togo. It will manage the student selection process, daily support for scholarship recipients, and the extracurricular mentoring program.

Félix Auger-Aliassime visited Togo at the end of last season to refine the details of this new program, in collaboration with BNP Paribas and various stakeholders. This year, Felix wishes more than ever to contribute to the future of young generations, especially the most disadvantaged, a commitment that echoes BNP Paribas' corporate mission to support young generations worldwide to enable them to build a better future and live their dreams.

Félix Auger-Aliassime, tennis player ranked 18th in the world, said: " The involvement of BNP Paribas in this venture is essential. Together, we have been able to raise several hundred thousand dollars to support a cause that is close to my heart. For me, it is a great way to add meaning to my tennis successes and contribute to something close to my heart. I also hope to inspire other young people to give back, as I have been inspired by my family and other athletes."

Vincent-Baptiste Closon, Head of Sponsoring Tennis for BNP Paribas, said: " The genesis of the project is based on our ambition at BNP Paribas to support those who want to make a difference and have a positive impact on the world. It is in this spirit that we met Félix, driven by the same desire to make a difference through his tennis career. Together, we have created a charitable initiative that goes far beyond sports. This project is part of a transmission approach: those who receive today learn to give tomorrow, creating a truly virtuous circle."

