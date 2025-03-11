Druva Announces Strategic Relationship with Microsoft to Protect and Secure Enterprises in the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druva, a leading provider of data security, today announced a strategic relationship with Microsoft to help enterprises protect and secure their data against evolving cyber threats. Together, Druva and Microsoft will empower customers with cloud-native and hybrid data protection, integrated with Microsoft Azure cloud services. As enterprises expand their critical data in the cloud, Druva and Microsoft will deliver cyber resiliency to ensure business continuity.

Gartner forecasts that spending on public cloud services will total $723.4 billion in 2025, up from $595.7 billion in 2024. However, as companies integrate more cloud technologies and applications into their business, they can inadvertently widen their attack surface. As the leading provider of 100% SaaS data security, Druva’s cloud-native solutions protect and secure business data wherever it lives. Druva’s collaboration with Microsoft offers businesses enhanced cyber resiliency with cross-cloud protection, unified visibility across data environments, and more comprehensive data security strategies.

“At Druva, we’re committed to helping every business safely navigate the increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Jaspreet Singh, CEO and co-founder of Druva. “Our vision has always been to make modern enterprises resilient against advanced and persistent threats in a way that makes data security effortless. Our nearly 7,500 customers love our fully-managed approach—in just the past year, we've seen strong annual growth in Microsoft workloads protected by Druva. Our strategic relationship with Microsoft now enables us to extend the benefits of true cloud-based data security to more Azure customers.”

With Druva’s cloud-native platform, Druva is designed to mitigate cyber risk and empower customers to secure and recover data from all threats. Through this integration with Azure, customers benefit with:

Cloud flexibility: Protect and secure cloud and on-premises workloads with the flexibility to choose Azure Storage to better meet strategy, spend, and business resilience goals.

Protect and secure cloud and on-premises workloads with the flexibility to choose Azure Storage to better meet strategy, spend, and business resilience goals. Unlimited scalability: Eliminate the need to deploy any hardware, software, or storage, and gain the ability to scale on-demand without incurring additional costs.

Eliminate the need to deploy any hardware, software, or storage, and gain the ability to scale on-demand without incurring additional costs. Unified data security: Druva uniquely provides customers with a single view of their data security from end-users to cloud workloads and SaaS applications, empowering users to act decisively at the first sign of a threat.

Druva uniquely provides customers with a single view of their data security from end-users to cloud workloads and SaaS applications, empowering users to act decisively at the first sign of a threat. Global deduplication: Reduce Azure Storage consumption for backup environments and lower overall storage costs by up to 40% with automated storage tiering and Druva’s patent-pending global deduplication engine.

“With the power of Cloud, Druva’s data security capabilities deliver what enterprises require to keep their data safe,” said Sandy Gupta, Vice President, Global ISV Ecosystem at Microsoft. “Druva is one of the leaders in SaaS data security, and we’re confident our joint customers will gain the cyber resilience they need to minimize the impact of any cyber incident. With Druva and Microsoft Azure, customers will be empowered to further grow their business in the cloud.”

This strategic relationship builds on Druva and Microsoft’s ongoing collaboration to secure data for the enterprise. With extensive integration across the Microsoft ecosystem, Druva provides comprehensive protections for Microsoft Windows, Microsoft 365 (including Microsoft 365 Backup Storage), Microsoft EntraID, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and multiple Azure technologies.

The Druva Data Security Cloud will soon be available via the Azure Marketplace in the coming months.

For more information:

Visit the website to learn how Druva and Microsoft can keep your data secure and resilient against threats.

Join Druva at RSA Conference 2025, booth S-1367, from April 28 - May 1, 2025.

About Druva

Druva is the leading provider of data security solutions, empowering customers to secure and recover their data from all threats. The Druva Data Security Cloud is a fully managed SaaS solution offering air-gapped and immutable data protection across cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. By centralizing data protection, Druva enhances traditional security measures and enables faster incident response, effective cyber remediation, and robust data governance. Trusted by nearly 7,500 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 500, Druva safeguards business data in an increasingly interconnected world. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.