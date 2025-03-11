DISA Global Solutions Doubles Down on AI Automation with Hyperscience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyperscience, a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure software, today announced that DISA Global Solutions, a leading tech-powered provider of workplace compliance management and employee screening solutions, has selected Hyperscience as a key partner in its digital transformation journey.

DISA is a leading provider of employee screening services, serving over 55,000 customers, including more than 30% of Fortune 500 companies. The company specializes in background screening, drug testing, health services, as well as fleet and driver compliance such driver qualification files, motor vehicle records, and more. Their comprehensive solutions help organizations meet their workforce management needs each day. With a focus on efficiency and reliability, DISA is trusted by businesses across the country to ensure compliance and support employee health and safety.

These processes are extremely document-intensive, involving various types of forms and paperwork. The company’s Driver Qualification team receives 75,000 forms annually for screening and processing, and all of these documents contain data that needs to be extracted for downstream processing.

As a fast-growing company DISA Global Solutions receives an increasing volume of customer orders. To meet this demand and cost-effectively scale the company, DISA selected the Hyperscience AI platform to automate document processes and deliver superior customer experiences. By leveraging the Hyperscience Hypercell, DISA has automated the classification and extraction of driver qualification files for workplace screening with 99.5% accuracy and 98% automation, enabling organizations to fill roles faster and meet the growing demands of today’s fast-paced hiring landscape.

“DISA’s distinctive approach to digital transformation sets us apart from the competition, and we are known for delivering a modern, technology-driven experience to our customers,” said Steve Spencer, SVP, Corporate Strategy, DISA Global Solutions. is known as a technology leader. “Hyperscience fits naturally into this strategy by providing an automation solution that is reliable and accurate, and helps us deliver fast customer response times. The Hyperscience AI platform offers the best combination of quality, success rate, customizability, and scalability, and enables DISA to minimize costs, improve quality control, and efficiently scale as we continue to grow.”

Hyperscience has also streamlined processes, such as detecting duplicate forms and eliminating the need for manual template creation. The proprietary machine learning technology from Hyperscience continuously improves, lowering error rates and driving further automation with every new data point.

“We are helping DISA Global Solutions unlock the true potential of their data through automation," said Andrew Joiner, CEO of Hyperscience. "By streamlining their document processing workflows with our machine learning technology, DISA is not only reducing costs and improving efficiency but also enhancing the customer experience and driving growth. This collaboration demonstrates the transformative power of AI and automation in modernizing critical business operations, and we look forward to continuing to support DISA as they scale and innovate in the future.”

About Hyperscience

Hyperscience is a market leader in hyperautomation and a provider of enterprise AI infrastructure software. The Hyperscience Hypercell platform unlocks the value of an organization’s back office data through the automation of end-to-end processes, and transforms complex documents into LLM and RAG-ready data to power new enterprise GenAI experiences. This enables organizations to transform manual, siloed processes into a strategic advantage, resulting in a faster path to decisions, actions, and revenue; positive and engaging customer, public, and patient experiences; and dramatic increases in productivity.

Leading organizations across the globe rely on Hyperscience to drive their hyperautomation initiatives, including American Express, Charles Schwab, HM Revenue and Customs, Mars, Stryker, The United States Social Security Administration, and The United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company is funded by top tier investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery, FirstMark, Stripes, and Tiger Global.

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986, DISA is a leading tech-enabled provider of workplace compliance management and employee screening solutions to a diverse range of end markets. DISA’s comprehensive scope of services includes drug and alcohol testing, background screening, occupational health, and transportation compliance. We assist employers in making informed staffing decisions while saving them time and resources. Our consolidated compliance and screening solutions service more than 30% of Fortune 500 companies and clients across the globe.