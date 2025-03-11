Cleo and Programmers.io Partner to Enhance Ecosystem Integration for AI, EDI, and Software Solutions for Fortune 100 Companies

ROCKFORD, Ill. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the global leader in Ecosystem Integration software and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, announced a new partnership today with Programmers.io, a leading services provider of AI enablement and technology solutions for businesses across manufacturing, transportation, insurance, and retail.

Programmers.io is known for working with Fortune 100 companies, offering consulting and staff augmentation services spanning more than 50 technologies, specializing in EDI management, software implementation, and system integration.

This strategic partnership combines the power of Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) with Programmers.io’s deep technical expertise. Together, the companies will provide tailored EDI and API integrations that seamlessly scale with business operations as customer demands grow.

Kip Kugler, the Senior Vice President of Sales at Programmers.io, highlighted this partnership's value through his words, "Cleo's robust automation tools, cloud platform, and ecosystem integration align perfectly with our mission to enable businesses to achieve their EDI goals with a comprehensive range of cost-effective and reliable resources. Programmers.io offers in-depth expertise across various technologies. By joining forces, we will deliver innovative solutions to future-proof businesses."

With real-time data and visibility built into Cleo Integration Cloud, customers can closely monitor every EDI and API transaction, even when Programmers.io manages day-to-day operations. This level of transparency fosters trust between all parties involved and empowers clients to make informed, strategic decisions that drive innovation and business agility.

Robyn Hyra, Director of Industry Solutions with Cleo, added, “Our partnership with Programmers.io aligns perfectly with Cleo’s mission to simplify complex ecosystem integrations using advanced technology. By joining forces, Cleo and Programmers.io are empowering businesses to achieve operational excellence through exceptional services and solutions that deliver business process automation, real-time insights, scalable infrastructure, robust security, and world-class expertise.”

About Programmers.io

Programmers.io is a leading provider of AI enablement and technology solutions, offering a wide range of services such as software engineering, cloud development, IBM i, shift-left testing, DevOps, and application modernization. Specializing in EDI administration, software integration, and consulting, Programmers.io supports more than 50 different technologies and serves industries including manufacturing, transportation, insurance, and retail. With a commitment to delivering scalable, innovative solutions, Programmers.io helps businesses, from startups to Fortune 100 companies, optimize their operations and achieve strategic goals by leveraging cutting-edge technology and technical experts. To learn more, visit our website, https://programmers.io/.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.