Nagomi Security Breaks the Silence on Cybersecurity Debt and Mobilizes CISOs to Address It

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nagomi Security, in partnership with CISOs Connect, today released CISOs Investigate: Cybersecurity Debt, a peer-authored report exposing how years of rushed security decisions have left organizations burdened with mounting risk. Nagomi Security has taken cybersecurity debt from a neglected problem to an industry-wide priority, uniting top CISOs to drive real change. Cybersecurity debt refers to the accumulation of outdated, neglected, or misconfigured security measures creating inefficiencies and increasing vulnerability in ways many organizations fail to recognize.

The 80-page document, authored by 10 CISOs from leading companies explores the root causes of cybersecurity debt, its hidden consequences, and how security leaders and their teams can effectively quantify and address it. Contributors include CISOs from Penn State University, Hard Rock, Belk, PGA Tour Superstores, and more.

“Cybersecurity debt is one of the most pressing challenges security teams face today,” said Robert Turner, CISO at Penn State University and the report’s executive editor. “For decades, security teams have layered new tools and processes on top of old ones without fully addressing underlying gaps. This report shares real-world insights from security leaders who are confronting this challenge head-on.”

The report outlines:

The compounding nature of cybersecurity debt: Security gaps don’t stay static—they grow daily. 80% of debt scenarios tie back to budget constraints, forcing security leaders to make trade-offs that leave risks unresolved.

The hidden risks of outdated security measures: Even well-funded organizations remain vulnerable. One CISO in the report shares how proactive risk reduction efforts cut high and critical vulnerabilities from 38% to less than 2%, proving that tackling cybersecurity debt head-on delivers real security gains.

Why cybersecurity debt is a business risk, not just a security issue: CISOs increasingly find themselves quantifying the cost of downtime, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties when making the case for action.

How security leaders can regain control: The report provides a blueprint for measuring, communicating, and reducing cybersecurity debt, so CISOs can shift from reacting to risk to actively preventing it.

“Companies have spent years increasing their security budgets, yet many remain just as vulnerable as they were a decade ago,” said Emanuel Salmona, co-founder and CEO of Nagomi Security. “More spending hasn’t equaled better security—it’s just created a web of disconnected tools and processes that make proving security’s effectiveness nearly impossible. This report brings to light how cybersecurity debt is compounding risk and provides a roadmap to regain control.”

Unlike vendor-backed research, CISOs Investigate: Cybersecurity Debt is a vendor-neutral, peer-driven report created by security leaders, for security leaders. It provides an unfiltered perspective on how organizations got here—and what it will take to fix it.

The full report is now available for download at nagomisecurity.com/securitydebt.

