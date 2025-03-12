Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. Expands Into Dallas Market With Strategic Acquisition

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. (“SSGT III”), a private real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a self-storage facility in Dallas, Texas. This property was acquired by SSGT III in a Delaware Statutory Trust.

Situated at 8110 S Cockrell Hill Road, the newly acquired facility spans approximately 73,900 net rentable square feet and comprises approximately 690 storage units, offering a mix of drive-up and climate-controlled interior units. The property, designed to accommodate diverse storage needs, consists of nine single-story buildings and one two-story building with elevator access.

Strategically positioned adjacent to a major retail store, the facility benefits from a daily traffic count of approximately 20,400 vehicles, ensuring exceptional visibility and easy customer access. The facility will cater to residents and businesses in Dallas, Wolf Creek, Brownlee Park, Bellaire Acres, Lancaster and Bear Creek Ranch, offering convenient and secure storage solutions.

“ This acquisition reflects our focused approach to identifying well-located, income-producing self-storage properties in markets experiencing strong economic and population growth,” said H. Michael Schwartz, CEO and President of SSGT III. “ Dallas continues to present compelling opportunities, and this facility allows us to provide convenient, high-quality storage options to meet the needs of the local community.”

About Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. (SSGT III):

SSGT III is a Maryland corporation that elected to qualify as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. SSGT III’s primary investment strategy is to invest in growth-oriented self-storage facilities and related self-storage real estate investments in the United States and Canada. As of March 12, 2025, SSGT III has a portfolio of twelve operating properties in the United States, comprising approximately 9,540 units and 1,130,800 net rentable square feet; four operating properties in Canada, comprising approximately 2,380 units and 272,800 net rentable square feet; and joint venture interests in two developments in two Canadian provinces (Québec and British Columbia). In addition, a subsidiary of SSGT III serves as the sponsor of a Delaware Statutory Trust, which currently owns two operating properties in the United States comprising approximately 1,040 units and 123,000 net rentable square feet.

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 570 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs. As of March 12, 2025, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 218 operating properties in 23 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, comprising approximately 156,400 units and 17.6 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 39 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 33,600 units and 3.4 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com