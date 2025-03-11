Board Approves Termination of Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF

WHEATON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII (the “Trust”) voted to terminate the investment sub-advisory agreement among the Trust, on behalf of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (the “Fund”), First Trust Advisors L.P, the Fund’s investment advisor (“FTA”), and TCW Investment Management Company LLC, the Fund’s investment sub-advisor, (the “Sub-Advisory Agreement”) effective at the close of business on May 9, 2025 (the “Termination”). FTA will continue to serve as investment advisor to the Fund and will assume portfolio management responsibilities for the Fund upon the Termination.

In connection with FTA’s assumption of portfolio management responsibilities for the Fund upon the Termination, it is anticipated that the Fund will be managed in a manner consistent with the investment strategies and policies currently described in the Fund’s prospectus.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate, First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $266 billion as of January 31, 2025 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and SMAs. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

The Fund’s daily closing price and net asset value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com.