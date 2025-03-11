DGP Announces Strategic Partnership with the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field was the first MLB venue to own the DAS, built by DGP. (Photo: Business Wire)

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAS Group Professionals (DGP), a leading provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions and a key component of AFL Wireless Services, proudly announces its expanded partnership with the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field. As the official DAS provider for this famous ballpark, DGP delivers cutting-edge wireless connectivity, enhancing the fan experience and ensuring seamless mobile coverage for all events, from Cubs games to concerts and beyond.

This partnership expands DGP’s growing presence in Major League Baseball (MLB), reinforcing its commitment to providing robust, high-performance wireless solutions to sports and entertainment venues. DGP’s advanced DAS technology supports the increasing demands for mobile data, enabling fans to share moments, stream content and stay connected throughout their experience at Wrigley Field.

“Wrigley Field is an iconic venue, and we’re honored to enhance its connectivity,” said Seneca Mullins, President of AFL US Services. “Our DAS solutions ensure seamless mobile coverage for Cubs fans, whether they’re posting highlights, accessing mobile tickets, or staying connected. This partnership elevates the fan experience.”

DGP’s venue-owned DAS model delivers a scalable, high-performance wireless network at Wrigley Field, tailored to meet the needs of the venue, its guests and carrier partners. Leveraging AFL’s global telecommunications expertise, DGP ensures Wrigley Field stays at the forefront of wireless innovation.

"DGP and the Cubs have enjoyed a partnership spanning more than a decade," said Steve Inman, Cubs Vice President of Technology. "Wrigley Field was a trailblazer in ballpark connectivity, becoming the first MLB venue to own the DAS network. Since then, we have entrusted DGP to be our exclusive DAS partner, enhancing and evolving the network with every upgrade. Their commitment to innovation has redefined the fan experience, ensuring seamless connectivity in one of baseball’s most historic and iconic ballparks."

As part of its expanding footprint in professional baseball, DGP, AFL and ultimate parent company Fujikura, are also proud to support the MLB Tokyo Series presented by Guggenheim in March, where the Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will showcase their talent on an international stage.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL provides end-to-end solutions for the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. With products used in over 130 countries, AFL’s offerings include fiber optic cable, connectivity, test equipment and fusion splicers, along with services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications. AFL Wireless Services—which unites the expertise of DAS Group Professionals (DGP), Optical Telecom Solutions (OTS) and Beam Wireless (BEAM)—delivers next-generation connectivity solutions for major venues. Visit www.aflwireless.com for more information.

About the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball’s National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization’s three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World’s Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.