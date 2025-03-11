Care.com Announces Headquarters Relocation to Dallas, Ushering in the Company’s Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Care.com, one of the largest providers of online services for finding family care and care jobs, announced plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to Dallas, TX. The move marks a pivotal step in the company’s next phase of growth serving families and caregivers, strengthening its ability to scale, attract top tech talent, and drive continued innovation in one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech hubs. Located in the uptown district at One West Village, 2801 N Central Expy, the recently renovated headquarters provides the infrastructure needed to support the company’s plans for growth and workforce expansion.

In making the announcement, Brad Wilson, CEO of Care.com, said, “Relocating our headquarters to Dallas is more than just a move–it’s fuel for our next chapter. As we tackle one of society’s most pressing challenges, joining a bustling tech and business ecosystem will help us further accelerate our mission to make finding care for loved ones simpler, faster, and more accessible, giving families peace of mind and caregivers greater job opportunities.”

Wes Burke, CHRO of Care.com, said, “We see Dallas not just as our next stop, but our long-term home. This city has innovation baked into its DNA, making it the perfect place to grow our talented team alongside other online marketplace businesses in the area, to make a lasting impact on the local economy.”

CEO Brad Wilson, along with several Care.com executives, will be based out of the new Dallas office amid the transition, which will be effective later this spring. While Dallas will serve as the headquarters, Care.com will maintain its office locations in Austin (TX), Salt Lake City (UT), Shelton (CT), and New York (NY), in addition to its strong remote workforce.

Care.com was represented by Garrison Efird, Steven Rotter, and Marcella LaHara with Newmark in securing their new location, with OliveMill Holdings as the property owner.

About Care.com

Care.com is one of the largest providers of online services for finding family care and care jobs, spanning in-home and in-center care solutions. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com for an array of care for children, seniors, pets, and the home. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s families and caregivers, the Company also offers customized corporate benefits packages to support working families, household tax and payroll services, and innovations for caregivers to find and book jobs. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).