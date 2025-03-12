Marstone’s Digital Tool Simplifying Investment Management Coming to Elevations’ Members

NEW YORK & BOULDER, Co.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The investment management platform from Marstone, Inc., is now available to over 175,000 Elevations Credit Union members.

With clear language and visuals, automation, continuous portfolio monitoring and a low barrier to entry, Marstone makes it simple for anyone to start investing. At the heart of this relationship between Elevations and Marstone is a shared vision to make financial wellness universally accessible.

“Elevations' commitment to serving their members and fostering financial wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize finance,” said Margaret J. Hartigan, CEO and co-founder of Marstone. “With the platform, the credit union can deepen relationships, expand their reach and provide meaningful, personalized financial guidance.”

Through Marstone’s platform, Elevations Credit Union delivers:

Accessible investment management: Free from financial jargon and with a lower initial investment requirement, investors of all levels can confidently begin their portfolios.

Personalized options: Members complete a simple survey to create a portfolio aligning with their goals, interests and risk tolerance. They can also use personal photos and nicknames to connect each account with its long-term goal (retirement, college tuition, etc.).

Expert financial guidance: The Marstone team of financial experts manage the portfolio daily to make sure investments continue to reflect users’ risk tolerance and other preferences.

“We are thrilled to offer Marstone as an investment option for our members,” said John Marx, VP wealth management at the credit union. “Whether they need support from our award-winning, full-service investment team or the do-it-yourself option provided by Marstone, we are committed to providing exceptional tools for financial growth.”

About Marstone, Inc.

Marstone, Inc. is a female-founded fintech company committed to democratizing finance by providing financial institutions with robust, white-labeled digital wealth management solutions. Since its founding in 2013, Marstone has empowered diverse institutions to deliver personalized financial guidance and education, helping users take control of their financial futures.

About Elevations Credit Union

Elevations Credit Union empowers its members and the communities it serves along Colorado’s Front Range with financial solutions and education. In addition to offering a broad portfolio of consumer and business banking services, Elevations is the No. 1 credit union residential mortgage lender by purchase volume in Colorado. Founded in 1952 as the U. of C. Federal Credit Union in Boulder, the organization has grown from 12 members and less than $100 in assets to nearly 177,000 members, more than 550 local employees and over $3.3 billion in assets. Elevations became a two-time recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2020 and first received the award in 2014. The credit union also earns local awards along Colorado’s Front Range for Best Bank, Best Mortgage Lender and Best Customer Service. Elevations is also the first two-time winner of the Denver Business Journal’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards. Learn more at www.elevationscu.com.

SOLICITOR'S DISCLOSURE STATEMENT PURSUANT TO

RULE 206(4)-1 OF THE INVESTMENT ADVISERS ACT OF 1940

Marstone, LLC ("Adviser") has entered into a solicitor's agreement (the "Agreement'') with Elevations Credit Union ("Solicitor'') whereby Adviser will pay cash compensation to Solicitor for introducing prospective investors who engage Adviser to provide investment services managed, directly or indirectly, by Adviser or its affiliates. Solicitor is not an investment advisory client of Adviser nor an investor in any of Adviser's investment products. Solicitor has a material conflict of interest in introducing prospective investors to Adviser because the compensation paid by Adviser to Solicitor under the Agreement incentivizes Solicitor to recommend that prospective investors invest with Adviser.

Solicitation Fees. Adviser and Solicitor have entered this Agreement which allows Adviser to offer investment advisory and financial planning services to Solicitor clients. In return, Adviser pays the Solicitor a referral fee (the "Referral Fee"). The Referral Fee will be 25% of the fee owed to the Adviser under its client agreement once the assets under management on the Adviser's Platform received from Solicitor reaches $5,000,000. The fee will continue to be paid to the Solicitor as long as the Solicitor client is a client of the Adviser. This fee will be owed regardless of charge backs or claims of refund unrelated to Solicitor error or willful negligence.

No cost will be added to the advisory fees that the client will pay for Adviser's services as a result of the fees paid to the Solicitor, and the client fee is the same as those charged to other clients of Adviser for similar services as further described in the Adviser's Form ADV Part 2A brochure. The parties acknowledge that Adviser and Solicitor are separate and distinct companies.