Curtiss-Wright Awarded $50 Million IDIQ Contract by Naval Air Systems Command for High-Speed Data Acquisition Systems

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions Division today announced it has been awarded an approximately $50 million firm-fixed-price Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by Naval Air Systems Command to provide its high-speed data acquisition systems hardware and associated repair services in support of the Naval Air Systems Command Special Flight Test Instrumentation Pool. The contract, which is scheduled to run through January 2030, covers Curtiss-Wright's full line of flight test instrumentation products, including data acquisition units, network switches, data recorders, network gateways, Ethernet radios, RF transmitters, C-Band transponders, and high-speed cameras supporting fixed-wing and rotary military aircraft. This contract will support numerous platforms including the F-35, F-18, CH-53K, E-2D, EA-18, C-130, and future U.S. Navy development programs.

"We are honored that our high-speed data acquisition technology and services have been selected by Naval Air Systems Command,” said Brian Perry, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Division. “This IDIQ contract, which is the renewal of an existing contract that has been in use for over 15 years, represents Naval Air Systems Command’s continued endorsement of the reliability and performance of our flight test instrumentation technology to support critical naval air deployments and future U.S. Navy development programs.”

Curtiss-Wright is one of world's leading providers of aerospace data acquisition solutions for flight test instrumentation (FTI) applications. Whether on fast jets, space launchers or hypersonic platforms, from data capture in the air to replay and analysis on the ground, Curtiss-Wright’s FTI solutions speed and simplify flight test instrumentation system design and installation. To learn more about Curtiss-Wright’s FTI data acquisition solutions, please click here.

